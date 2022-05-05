‘Space Between’: Where humanity once was

Liminal space is a term for a place between here and there, between the new and old; it can be metaphorical, emotional, or physical. “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a play by Sarah Ruhl, describes airports and subway stations as liminal spaces — a place where your soul is suspended.
Although liminal spaces are encountered in our everyday lives, we might not take much notice of them. “Space Between: Photographs from the Collection” is an exhibition at the Henry Art Gallery that focuses on liminal spaces, specifically those between habitation and decay.
Kira Sue, the sole curator of the exhibition and graduate curatorial assistant at the Henry, said she was inspired by the early days of the pandemic when the large majority of the country was in lockdown.
“I remember seeing on the news these pictures of the freeway being completely empty, not a car on it, or pictures of Pike Place Market just at a standstill, or the buildings downtown or in the middle of the mall, just completely cleared out,” Sue said. “And that is sort of the feeling that the art images I ended up picking resonated with.”
Each photograph in the exhibition is filled with an uncomfortable stillness; just like during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spaces pictured were all previously occupied by humans.
The spaces are all spotless in the photographs, with no evidence of destruction. They are ready to be used again at any time. In this way, the images give the viewer the uncomfortable feeling that liminal spaces are typically associated with.
The official statement on the exhibition published by the Henry highlights “absence.” The gallery uses the word several times, describing the photographs as being linked by a “palpable absence.”
Lynne Cohen’s photograph of an empty waiting room reminded me a lot of the pandemic, even though it was taken in 1987; it was similar in feeling to Hiroshi Sugimoto’s photograph of an empty theater, taken in 1979.
Juan Uslé has two photographs featured in the exhibition, both of which play with color and perception in a fascinating way — they felt like the embodiment of loneliness to me. There is also a photograph by David Hartt of an empty test kitchen that was reminiscent of a time gone by.
Adding to the feelings generated by the photographs is the actual location of the exhibition. Perhaps coincidentally, it is in a hallway, which is by definition a liminal space. The exhibition was surprisingly powerful for its size, and it was very cleverly put together.
This exhibition was a very exciting project for Sue, a masters student, because artists don’t typically get a solo curatorial credit until much later in their careers.
“Usually [graduate students] only work on the ‘Viewpoints’ series, which is a recurring series,” Sue said. “But I got a cool opportunity to do this series, because the mezzanine — the area it's being presented in — also has an ever-evolving show right now.”
The “ever-evolving show” Sue referenced is a project by the Henry to showcase more of their photography collection. Sue made sure to emphasize the collaborative nature of art exhibitions, including this one, explaining that many different people come together to make each show a success.
“I had lots of input from the [head] curator and from collections and from design and various other departments and individuals of course, but it was fantastic because I got to pitch the idea and select the pieces from the collection,” Sue said. “That was really special.”
“Space Between: Photographs from the Collection” will be on view at the Henry through May 29.
Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com.
