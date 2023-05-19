‘Taking Care’: Stewardship and resilience at the Henry Art Gallery

Just steps away from west campus, it’s hard to imagine the full scope of the Henry Art Gallery’s collection. With over 27,000 objects ranging in date from 1000 B.C.E to present day, the Henry’s permanent collection holds much more than what is typically on display.

“Taking Care: Collection Support Studio” offers a never-before-seen Henry experience, allowing guests to glimpse for the first time into the world of collection management. Serving as both an exhibit and a workspace, it displays permanent collection pieces as they are assessed, cataloged, and photographed while the Henry shifts to new storage facilities.

“The main goal of this is to do some very necessary collections work, which is something that not a lot of people really know about what happens in a museum,” Ann Poulson, curator of collections, said. “How we take care of the things that are in our stewardship, what that responsibility means, and how that leads to accessibility.”

Through August, the South Gallery is displaying hundreds of works across its walls in a salon style as curators work through each object individually. A room within a room is at the center, where the assessment process occurs, and guests are invited to learn about the ins and outs of collection management.

While the work is only done on days that the museum is not open to the public, one can mark progress as pieces are slowly taken down from the walls throughout the summer as they are finished, until a completely blank canvas reappears.

The Henry's collection is grandiose, and serves as a tool for aspiring artists and curious cultural researchers, alike, but its vastness does present challenges in facilitating their conservation and accessibility.

“We have just about everything you could look for in a museum: paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, time-based media, ceramics installation pieces, sculpture,” Poulson said. “We've got rubber bands and balls and bricks that go on the wall. We have quite a variety in our collection, my job is to store them safely and all those different types of materials. It can be a challenge, but [it’s] the best kind of challenge.”

Normally, the permanent collection is viewed by appointment through the Eleanor Henry Reed Collection Study Center. The pieces can also be found through the Henry’s extensive database, but part of the importance of this project is solving the flaws in this system by ensuring that descriptions of pieces are accurate.

Typically, exhibits within the museum don’t pull from this collection except for a few unique shows like “everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.” this fall and the recurring “Re/frame” project.

This is what makes “Taking Care” such a unique opportunity for museumgoers, as it doesn’t abide by typically rigid exhibition theming.

“I just love kind of seeing what ends up next to each other, that’s what we're highlighting here,” Poulson said. “When you put two works next to each other, they have a sort of dialogue or across from each other, or you pick up on things with those two next to each other that might not seem prominent.”

The Henry staff have also worked extensively to involve the greater UW community in the project, as museology students visited the exhibition recently and are working on creating their own exhibitions inspired by the works on display. Soon, it is hoped these collections will be shown somewhere in the gallery, as well.

“I really love being able to have that be part of what we do,” Poulson said. “The sharing, the training and preparing people for something, whether that's just a lifetime of enriched museum visiting or an actual career, we want to be part of that process.”

The Henry is one of the most valuable resources on campus for students looking to learn about art, or simply to have a relaxing time in the presence of great work. But even if you don’t directly see the benefits of museums for yourself, exhibitions like “Taking Care” demonstrate the greater community importance of museum stewardship.

“One of our main responsibilities is preserving all of these works for as long as possible, for hopefully many future generations,” Poulson said. “We need to take good care of them.”

“Taking Care: Collections Support Studio” is at the Henry Art Gallery until Aug. 20. Admission is free for the UW community and students, in general. General admission for others can be purchased through a suggested donation to the Henry.

