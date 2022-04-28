‘The Pacific Northwest in the ’70s: Power to the People’ presents the visual intrigue of protest culture

A large rainbow, countless posters, and a striking jean jacket adorned with pins are intentionally scattered in the exhibition case in the basement of the Allen Library. Next to the "And Then She Said" exhibit, posters proclaiming slogans such as “Stop Work! Stop War!” and “Angela is happening” serve as an added reference to a time of protest and upheaval in American history.
The current exhibit in the Allen Library Special Collections, “The Pacific Northwest in the ’70s: Power to the People,” explores protest literature and cultures in the 1970s to produce an exceptional visual exhibition. The exhibit has been open to the public since Oct. 25 and is expected to close sometime in mid-May.
“It is my hope that the exhibit can work as both an introduction to topics and as interesting pieces of history related to topics one may already be familiar with,” Claire Cannell, a curator for the exhibit, wrote in an email. “I know, for me, it was really interesting working with a lot of ephemeral items such as fliers, posters, and political buttons, and it made me consider the role of these types of items in my own life, and the importance of preserving them.”
Beginning with Cannell’s interest in the social movements included in the Vietnam War Era Ephemera Collection, she then expanded the collection to include other important figures and work on campus in the ’70s with the help of Anne Jenner, Pacific Northwest curator with UW Libraries Special Collections.
Cannell began curating the collection remotely, and it is one of her first ever curated exhibits. Jenner served as a guide to help Cannell with choosing pieces to display that may not have been as readily apparent.
“I pointed her to the Sabot magazines; it’s a series of grassroots protest magazines that were done over a two-year period of time, and they’re visually very exciting,” Jenner said. “They’re also pretty provocative in the topics that they covered so I brought those out.”
The exhibit is not limited to just posters and newspapers, it includes more unusual items as well.
“We were able to get an actual reel-to-reel recorder player from our media collection here, so we have that on display as well,” Jenner said. “It’s kind of exciting to see the technology that was used by folks in the 1970s. I remember using one of those recorders [myself].”
The exhibit highlights the experiences of people who are drawn to protesting for different causes. The recordings of KRAB-FM, a lesbian broadcast show; Sabot magazines, an underground, radical political paper; and excerpts on gay resistance in the Freedom Socialist newspaper are all represented in the collection.
One of Cannell’s favorite pieces in the exhibit is a cover of the Helix newspaper, Seattle’s first underground newspaper that ran from March 1967 to June 1970. Along with Sabot, these are two impeccable examples of the power of underground publishing in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest in the ’70s.
Although the “Power to the People” portion of the exhibition series was intended to change to a “Keep on Trucking” exhibit this month, this has since been pushed back to May. According to Jenner, the collection will be open to the public for a longer period of time so that more people can experience the art and its impact on history.
“Seattle has been a place for activism and for expressions of social justice,” Jenner said. “Not only just marching in the streets, but also creating organizations and creating publications that we still use today to help tell that history. But I hope that people realize that these are things that they can do. In addition to, you know, tweeting and making Instagram posts; they can actually work to join organizations that have a lasting impact.”
After you finish studying for midterms, head over to the Allen Library Special Collections to see this exhibit for yourself — you won’t be sorry.
Reach writer Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti
