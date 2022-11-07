‘this was a densely wooded hill’ and the dilemma of Indigenous art

The yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective is a group of Indigenous creatives in the Pacific Northwest who put on exhibitions, workshops, performances, and more. One of their current projects is a piece at UW’s very own Henry Art Gallery.

Located in the lobby of the Henry, “this was a densely wooded hill” confronts all visitors who enter. The title itself hints to the meaning of the exhibition. The land in which the Henry occupies was actually a densely wooded hill in the past, according to artist Satpreet Kahlon.

The work centers around Indigenous grief and loss of land, as well generational trauma that many BIPoC individuals experience. As the title suggests, this is a bit contradictory, because the Henry itself sits on stolen Coast Salish land.

“The audience of the Henry is not our audience,” Kahlon said. “That's not the audience we're trying to get to, it's not the audience we're trying to center, [and] it's not the audience we're trying to advocate for.”

This is one of the reasons Kahlon described this collaboration as mentally and emotionally difficult. Currently, the yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective is in the process of acquiring their own land in order to create a true Indigenous space for art that is easily accessible to Indigenous people.

They are currently in negotiations for a spot in Rainier Beach, but the process has been tumultuous.

“Our real estate attorney is like, ‘You're gonna get it.’ And we're like, ‘No, we're not gonna get our hopes up again,’” Kahlon said. “It's been a process of hope and grieving, and so, we really wanted to capture both of those things in this installation.”

“this was a densely wooded hill” covers the whole cube-shaped room. The center feature hangs from the ceiling like a chandelier, stretching several feet wide. From the wood bar hangs a smattering of objects, many of which were collected by the artists throughout their years.

On the ground, there is a central pathway with three stumps, a reminder of the many trees that were lost when the area was settled by white people. Enclosing the pathway, stretching to each wall, is a beach of oyster shells. The room is sparse and gray — empty of color and life, except for the hanging piece in the middle.

The space emanates “a collective, generational grief around the loss of green space and the loss of spaces for us to be like our most animal human selves,” Kahlon noted.

The piece will be added to over the course of the exhibition, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022 through March 2023.

“We will have community sessions where we invite the community to come and add to the piece,” Kahlon said. “We are asking the public to come and bring anything that represents grief or mourning to you.”

Throughout the interview, Kahlon stressed the importance of centering Indigenous voices, both during the community sessions and when visiting the exhibit. The space is meant for Indigenous and BIPoC people to reflect and grieve, and one’s standing in that community should be considered in this experience.

Keeping in line with Indigenous traditions of taking care of the land, many features of the exhibition will be reused in some way by the yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective once it is over.

“You see the oyster shells that are in the space?” Kahlon asked. “We specifically selected that material, because oyster shells can be used as a ground fertilizer. They can be used to create a pathway. We really wanted something that could be reused on the [future] site in a really functional way and have a longer life than just an exhibition.”

The piece is deeply powerful, especially considering the history of the area, the artists who created it, and the materials it is made out of. Each aspect of this exhibition is carefully planned and executed with precision. Creating an Indigenous space in a predominantly white institution is a daunting task, but an important one, and it is something our whole community can learn from.

Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.