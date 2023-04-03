Wa Na Wari project uses art to combat gentrification

As Seattle continues to become a hub for tech companies, many communities of color face extreme challenges in affording homes. Now, more than ever, gentrification has become a pervasive problem in neighborhoods across Seattle.

One neighborhood deeply affected by gentrification is the Central District. In the past few decades, the Central District has experienced waves of gentrification. The district was once home to an 80% African American population, but today, it is less than 10% Black.

Wa Na Wari, an art center located in the Central District, offers a unique approach to the problem of gentrification. Co-founded by Elisheba Johnson, along with three other artists, the center rents a house from a Black homeowner to then give that space back to the Black community through art exhibitions, community events, and a meal program.

The center covers expenses for the home through individual donations, sponsorships, and grants that also support art exhibitions and workshops.

Black homes, throughout history, have held an important place in communities across the country. They have always been “a space for political activism and organizing,” according to Johnson.

Johnson also continued on to explain the radical nature of house parties and how they can be a “reclamation act for Black communities.”

To Johnson, who has been curating since she left college, gentrification has been a personal issue. She never thought that she wouldn’t be able to live in Seattle. Johnson had always considered places like New York and Los Angeles to be where hustling was a part of the struggle for artists — she never associated that level of struggle with artists in the Seattle area.

Unfortunately, with exceedingly high housing prices, it has become increasingly difficult for artists, especially artists of color, to afford housing and studio spaces in Seattle to showcase their work.

“If you don’t work in tech, how can you afford to live here?” Johnson said. “It [raises] the philosophical question of who deserves to live in a place. So many of my artist friends have gotten rid of their studios. They can’t afford it. They’re just existing.”

Johnson and her colleagues did not want art to just be in museums that people have to pay for. To address these issues, they founded Wa Na Wari, which features the work of local, regional, national, and international Black artists.

Due to the traditional structure of the house, every artist gets their own room. Each artist “has their own space, but is in dialogue with artists in the different rooms of the house,” Johnson added.

Wa Na Wari also has a free meal program where they work with local BIPoC chefs to provide nourishing, cultural dishes to people in the community three times a week.

“It started with 15 meals a day, and now, we’re up to 90 meals a day,” Johnson said when asked about the popularity of the meal program.

In the coming years, Johnson and her team are hoping to fundraise enough money to buy the house. They want to give it back to the family, who will then lease out the house to Wa Na Wari. The center also serves as a model that can perhaps be replicated in the future for other residents, while creating more studio spaces for artists.

Art has always been a medium for activism. Art spaces like Wa Na Wari are important because they highlight the displacement caused by gentrification in Seattle. Wa Na Wari serves as a reminder that we can all come together to fight for our community’s well-being.

The current art exhibit at Wa Na Wari, featuring work by artists like Bonnie Hopper and Kriston Banfield, is running through April 16 at the Wa Na Wari art center in the Central District. More details can be found on Wa Na Wari’s website.

Reach writer Mishti Dhawan at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @DhawanMishti

