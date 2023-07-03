Laura von Mari: ‘Forevermore’

Laura von Mari’s new EP “Forevermore”, set to release in August, includes five catchy and groovy songs that show Mari’s remarkable understanding of multiple music genres including pop, jazz, electro, soul, and more. “Forevermore” also reflects Mari’s impressive lyricism as she describes the conflict of different emotions she experienced throughout the past few years.

Mari felt a passion for music from a young age. Her father is a classical pianist and some of her first memories were playing music. Eventually, she started composing her own songs at the piano before working her way into other instruments such as the guitar. For Mari, making music is not just an interest, but rather a desire she needs to fulfill.

“I personally make music compulsively,” Mari said. “I make it when I’m sad. I make it when I’m happy. I make it when I’m not interested in making music at all. I [always] feel like I’m writing songs in my head.”

Mari eventually decided to take a risk and move from Chicago to London to study popular music at University of London Goldsmiths College. During this time, Mari studied under Grammy-winning producers such as Riton (Henry Smithson) and Alex Metric, and eventually gained a second love for dance-pop music.

Mari created multiple dance-pop projects under the name Kirsi, including an eponymous dance EP in 2019.

While her sophomore album, “Forevermore,” is Mari’s transition to a more indie pop-focused style, starting her career with dance-pop helped her grow as an artist as it pushed her to continue creating unique songs and elements of dance-pop continue to influence her work.

“I feel this constant desire to push boundaries whether that means suddenly taking up jazz guitar, or deciding to work with dance producers and see what I can learn from them,” Mari said. “Pushing yourself outside of your comfort zones to learn something new is what will keep you making music that has any relevance or place in the world.”

On June 23, Mari released the second single called “Different Road,” which tells the story of Mari’s relationship ending and feeling that she had two frames of mind: feeling free to go on her own journey, and fear that they made the wrong decisions when the relationship ended.

“I felt I needed to be on my own journey and that she needed to be on hers and we just needed to ride separate roads, but that feeling of elation and relief that came with leaving behind something that was preventing me from going my own way was also mixed with a terrifying, like, cataclysmic fear,” Mari said. “I had ended a relationship that was beautiful and did bring me a lot of joy at some points and I was worried I was never going to have that again.”

Stylistically, “Different Road” shows how Mari is able to combine styles to create tracks that feel both like a classic song that you can’t help but listen to over and over again and new and compelling. Mari used a Rhodes piano to compose the song, a synthesizer for the bass, and filled the song with harmonies and vocal stacks to create a song full of rhythm and texture.

Another song, “Fog,” was written and produced in Seattle while Mari was isolating due to the pandemic and reflects the depressing nature of Seattle weather during the winter. Mari explained how while writing the song she dreamed of being somewhere more tropical and also missed the culture of London. However, being stuck inside due to the pandemic and gray weather also inspired Mari as she used this time to work on her songwriting and improve her guitar skills.

“I stayed inside and I wrote,” Mari said. “I produced, I studied guitar, I kept my head down. I focused and I got to ride out the pandemic, pushing myself to grow musically. ‘Fog’ is the first song I ever composed at the guitar, an instrument that I truly began to feel comfortable expressing myself for the first time in Seattle.”

Mari plans on releasing a third single in late July or early August. The EP “Forevermore” will be out in August.

Reach contributing writer Anikka Stanley at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anikka_bee

