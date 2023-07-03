Midpak: Seattle’s groovy saviors

Editor’s Note : “Herd” is a on-going series that dives deep into the artists making up the U-District music scene.

Hungry flies rested atop dirtied pots and pans in my sunstruck apartment as Midpak set their instruments on the dusty ground. Immediately, their retro aesthetic and deadpan comedic personalities revealed an unprecedented uniqueness in the band, one that is juxtaposed by the aggressive punk that permeates much of the Seattle music scene.

Midpak is a Seattle-based band with three core members and a recent addition: an extra percussion player who, unfortunately, could not make the interview. The core three are Nik Jordan, who plays guitar, Ben Kinney on drums, and bassist Sam Holman.

Starting as a solo acoustic musician at The Pink Castle, a venue which commonly throws house shows in the community, Jordan slowly built a band around himself which evolved into the Midpak we have today.

“After you hit one show with a band,” Jordan said, “who wants to go hit a solo show after that?”

The band operates in many genres, with their latest release being in the psychedelic funk lane. This is a breath of fresh air for much of the Seattle music scene, which is mostly constrained by the echoes of grunge from the past that have caused a saturation of confused punk music in the present. As the scene faces an identity crisis, Midpak sits comfortably in their own space. A space, ironically, they invented for themselves from a venue known for putting on punk acts. Jordan spoke further on their uniqueness in genre.

“None of us really like grunge music that much,” Jordan said.

There is an apparent simplicity to the way that the band operates, shown through nonchalant explanations like this, which fascinatingly translates into complicated arrangements played out in multiple impressive tempo shifts in their music.

On May 19, the group dropped their first single, “Evil Intention”, an instrumental odyssey with a burning song progression that carries the listener along for a brilliant rollercoaster ride of psychedelic instrumental bliss. Jordan highlighted the song’s guitar riff.

“I was just chilling on the back porch and thought of a cool riff with a Jimi Hendrix chord,” Jordan said.

The group revealed that they were actively working on a six song EP, with Kinney butting in to express his own thoughts on the groups progression.

“I really can’t say what our new music is gonna sound like … but it's definitely gonna be funky, it's gonna be delicious,” Kinney said.

One of the more peculiar aspects of Midpak that makes its existence specifically noteworthy, is the openness of the band towards collaborative opportunities. Where many bands in the Seattle scene are restricted by adhering to the general expectation of having a lead singer, Midpak benefits through the absence of this position.

“We’re interested in working with other musicians but we want to make this core band as functional as possible in any environment,” Kinney said.

Because of this open approach and dedication to their craft, the band can consistently work with anyone they choose without an elongated commitment to whomever fulfills whatever role they please. Recently, they brought Washington-based rapper CHRVNS on stage at Earth Fest to perform with them, with one highlight being a cover of Biz Markie’s rambunctious “Just a Friend.” The performance looked like a blast as all parties adapted to one another, producing an entertaining show that showcased the group’s flexibility.

Midpak pushes pulsating rhythms alongside bright guitar riffs that stick in the minds of listeners who decide to indulge. As a visual group, their aesthetic perfectly matches their sound. With (maybe) snakeskin boots and halfway buttoned-up patterned button-downs, Midpak is bringing back the ‘70s in a way that Seattle didn’t know it needed. Amongst a sea of gritty rockers afraid of the shadow of Kurt Cobain, comes a group who plainly rejects the status quo, in the most nonchalant way imaginable.

“If you ain’t listening you ain’t glistening,” Holman said.

There appeared to be an irony to the absurd statement which was not lost on everyone in the room, but the statement acts as a perfect encapsulation of Midpak. Midpak is listening to the Seattle music scene, collaborating with musicians that they believe are pushing the scene forward, and developing alongside other acts because they recognize the importance of adapting as a group in directions that will contribute to the progression of music in Seattle.

With an intense passion that shines through their music, the group shifts the dynamics of the local scene by developing through their own unique tastes. Through collaboration and appreciation for whatever sounds catch their ears, Midpak glistens and I can’t help but to listen.

You can stream Midpak’s first official release, “Evil Intention”, on Spotify.

