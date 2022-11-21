Miha Sarani reflects on the past and welcomes the future in ‘Amends’

If you have the pleasure of running into Miha Sarani at his exhibit, “Amends,” you’ll see right off the bat that his enthusiasm and empathy are palpable both in person and in his art.

Sarani, a Slovenian immigrant born and raised in Ljubljana, weaves a nonlinear web of personal reconciliation and exploration with his featured work.

As the Jacob Lawrence Gallery space is being renovated, the School of Art + Art History + Design has had to relocate exhibitions to different spaces. “Amends” is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 23 in rooms 009 and 212 of the Art Building.

“‘Amends’ means reconciling or coming to terms with certain choices that might have been made,” Sarani said.

Sarani makes sure to emphasize that this is his personal amends, not necessarily a global statement.

“It’s really looking at myself and perhaps others who might be like myself, immigrants that have lived in certain countries for x amount of time, and sort of coming to terms with your place in the world,” Sarani said.

The exhibit is a collection of individual paintings along with some series, and includes a multimedia component. It is cyclical in nature, as elements from one piece show up in another and narratives spin around each other, but it is never monotonous.

“I hate repetition,” Sarani said. “I think of subject matter, then I ask myself, ‘What’s the best way to talk about this? Is it oil? Is it house paint? Is it coffee and ballpoint pen?’”

A core theme of “Amends” is the nature of past, present, and future. The artist revisits his home in many pieces, whether it be the portraits of his family, the cultural icons of Slovenia, or subconscious influence from his life in the Balkans.

“When I first left Ljubljana, I was like, ‘Good riddance, this place is nothing, I’m not gonna miss it,’” Sarani said. “And it’s now, almost 25 years later, that I think, ‘Wow, there was something about that’ — it gave me things, it made me who I am, so clearly it had some magic.”

Much of Sarani’s work features the figure of his grandfather — a man he says had great influence on his life. “Ubi Sami Ibi Patria” shows a portrait of the man with most of his face obscured under streaks of color, which is a recurring theme with which Sarani challenged himself for several other paintings. He aims to disrupt his ego along with the painting itself, asking if he can manage to permanently alter a work and still “respect [himself] in the morning.”

“It’s sort of ironic,” Sarani said of the recurrence of his grandfather. “He had no interest in painting. This, he wouldn’t have understood it. And yet, this person has been a subject matter on another continent over and over again.”

One of the more striking pieces in “Amends” is “Auslӓnder’s Account (Before Melanija) I-II,” two huge panels layered in varying colors and styles. In Sarani’s words, they’re a true amalgamation of most of his work. It features the artist alongside different culturally important Slovenian individuals, and even his own daughter painted as an allegory for Slovenia itself.

“She is, for me, what the future is,” Sarani said. “If I want to leave a legacy, as a Slovene, it’s important to leave a legacy for her too. It’s intertwined.”

Sarani started painting a particular series in “Amends” after the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia “Unite the Right” rally.

“I thought, I need to say something very clearly about this, because this is not right,” Sarani said, his instinct leading him to search through archives of photos from World War II in the Balkans. “This is what happens when you have people saying ‘Nazis are OK.’”

It’s another matter of personal amends as well. When he was 19, Sarani was violently attacked by a group of “skinheads,” as he described, leaving him with permanent damage so bad that, to this day, he’s currently losing his vision. He says that in the next three to five years, his right eye will probably lose vision entirely. Nevertheless, he still thinks of how he can adapt his style to remain accessible to himself and meaningful to others.

Embracing the theme of “Amends,” Sarani admits he doesn’t know what is in store, but looking at his “quasi-retrospective” work, he makes his peace with the passage of time.

“That’s ‘Amends,’” Sarani said. “Coming to terms with these things and not living in between regret and hope.”

