‘Our people have resistance in our history’: Golden Years Exhibit uplifts Philippines history

From July 7 to the 22, “The Golden Years: Weighing Philippine Martial Law 1972-1981”, a traveling photo exhibition exposing the realities of martial law in the Philippines, made its long anticipated stop in Seattle.

The exhibit consists of over 100 vintage press photographs showcasing first hand accounts of the harsh and oppressive realities of Philippine martial life under the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The exhibit has traveled around different chapters of the Malaya Movement, a grassroots organization working to support Philippine sovereignty, human rights, and democracy. The national organization has many branches in different cities, with the exhibit beginning in Malaya Florida. The exhibit was made possible through the work of the organization.

The original curator and collector of the photographs, Victor Velasco, approached Malaya National with his collection in the hopes of it becoming a traveling exhibit to showcase the injustices that occurred during Philippine martial law.

After the 2022 Philippine elections resulted in Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the previous dictator, rising to power, Velasco began collecting the photos to remind individuals of what things were like under the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“[The photos] depicted the Marcos dynasty and the human rights violations that they caused,” Meesh Vergara, the program lead of the exhibit and a member of Malaya Seattle, said. “But it also consisted of the people’s active resistance to this brutal, oppressive regime.”

According to Vergara, the Marcos dictatorship works to revise history by marketing their oppressive regime as the ‘golden years’. By showcasing the horrors of what the martial law era was actually like, individuals are inspired to continue to fight for democracy.

Vergara spoke about the irony behind the title of the exhibit, as the marketing of the oppressive regime as the ‘golden years’ significantly contributed to the rising of power of the Philippine’s current dictator, Marcos Jr.

“It’s so important for us to combat that revision of history and this exhibit is a great way of doing that while uplifting the people's true history,” Vergara said.

In addition to highlighting the brutality of the Marcos regime, the exhibit showcases the bravery and resistance of the Filipino people.

“The exhibit means to me the importance of looking back, not just on the martial law era, but on the hundreds of years of Filipino resistance starting with the colonization by the Spanish,” Vergara said. “Our people have resistance in our history and it all starts from learning about why the Philippines is the way it is and why it’s worth fighting for.”

She hopes that the exhibit leaves people, not sad or hopeless about the state of the Philippines, but instead inspired to join Malaya Seattle and feeling like their actions can make a difference.

“This exhibit really speaks to how it’s never too late to learn the true history of the Philippines,” Vergara said.

