Poetry: “Memory / I name the rest”

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

A night sky, imagined, sticky

With all the stars you don’t get / in a city

dregs of summer air, thick with crickets

I’m curled there, waist and ankles against cool metal,

up on a silo that’s half-hollow and

all corrugated tin and corn / somewhere in the echo

that my rattling heels are making

This place is / almost

high enough to clear the trees, and see the sun

when it sets down by the mailbox

so we’d climb up when we had the chance

and stare straight / until our vision went

the color of bruised peaches

I know now I’d want to be there alone,

watching dusk fade over the barns,

empty engines sleeping, gathering

dust where we used to hide, small

in the dark / amongst looming shapes

And my grandma’s garden / is a green-gray smudge,

but that two-story farmhouse is still

white against time, lights orange and gold

out the kitchen window / like eyes or, no / a lantern

The old corral’s concrete bones / have not worn smooth,

but the metal pylons now lattice vines, and wild grapes

that soften my grip when I tightrope-walk the edges

Down the hill, has that creek run dry or is it

still spring-fed, still cool and cold / and ageless,

bubbling up from the mouth of the earth?

I remember how the leaves stuck to our feet, stumbling over

limestone, when we first learned we could wade that deep

Sarah Lai is an undergraduate with the class of 2023 who is majoring in political science.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.