Poetry: “Memory / I name the rest”

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.
A night sky, imagined, sticky
With all the stars you don’t get / in a city
dregs of summer air, thick with crickets
I’m curled there, waist and ankles against cool metal,
up on a silo that’s half-hollow and
all corrugated tin and corn / somewhere in the echo
that my rattling heels are making
This place is / almost
high enough to clear the trees, and see the sun
when it sets down by the mailbox
so we’d climb up when we had the chance
and stare straight / until our vision went
the color of bruised peaches
I know now I’d want to be there alone,
watching dusk fade over the barns,
empty engines sleeping, gathering
dust where we used to hide, small
in the dark / amongst looming shapes
And my grandma’s garden / is a green-gray smudge,
but that two-story farmhouse is still
white against time, lights orange and gold
out the kitchen window / like eyes or, no / a lantern
The old corral’s concrete bones / have not worn smooth,
but the metal pylons now lattice vines, and wild grapes
that soften my grip when I tightrope-walk the edges
Down the hill, has that creek run dry or is it
still spring-fed, still cool and cold / and ageless,
bubbling up from the mouth of the earth?
I remember how the leaves stuck to our feet, stumbling over
limestone, when we first learned we could wade that deep
Sarah Lai is an undergraduate with the class of 2023 who is majoring in political science.
Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.
