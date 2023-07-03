Prose: ‘A Brief History of Her’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by General Sections Editor Piper Davidson.

At first, she wasn’t aware of anything. She was too scattered to remember her beginnings, to be anywhere near conscious. Her atoms were spread so far and wide she couldn’t even remember her own name.

She didn’t know when it occurred, exactly. She simply became aware that her particles were condensing slowly, haphazardly, a product of nature’s supreme and inherent randomness. With a sudden, acute longing, she ached to know her place in the universe, to be whole. And so, spinning gently, she set into her task, gathering together all the pieces of herself.

She didn’t know how much time passed until she felt it in one collective shudder. Her two largest planetesimals collided, and she was whole, her mind flooding with clarity. She still didn’t have all the answers, but suddenly everything made a lot more sense. The sun was her friend, and so were all the other planets in her newborn nursery. They waved hello across solar flares, smiled through electromagnetic waves, laughed in volcanic eruptions. The comets were their messengers, and the asteroids told them stories and spread their secrets across the solar system like stardust.

She was volatile and arrogant, roiling, a barren magma ball without an atmosphere. But change was her only constant, and she felt herself slowly cooling, her lava hardening into rock and her gases condensing into liquid. She became safe, affectionate, and cheerful.

She didn’t know exactly when it happened, or exactly how. But nevertheless she felt it creep up over her surface slowly, taking advantage of her rich, lush oceans and her warm, balmy air.

Life.

And finally, she understood her place in the universe, knew her purpose to fulfill. She was a port in the cosmic storm. She was a mother, a haven where her children could know warmth and prosperity.

Small cells began to swim in her seas, and they multiplied, duplicated, an incalculable number of twins. But some were different. They ached to explore her rocky lands. Soon, all kinds of life flourished on her surface, and trillions of creatures called her home. She watched them with a proud affection and a loving amusement. The other planets were jealous of her oxygen-rich atmosphere and fertile lands, and she couldn’t help feeling a little smug.

The beings on her surface grew and changed at an astonishing clip, the pace of their evolution growing faster and faster. She changed right along with them, her continents dancing and racing across her surface in different patterns. One minute large, hulking, scaled things covered her surface, but then one of her jealous neighbors threw a rock at her and they were gone. She didn’t even have time to mourn them, for another group arose, hairier and smarter than their predecessors. These things grew quickly and changed rapidly; they were unlike anything else that had ever lived on her surface. They began to use tools, and to speak, and then to write, and farm, and do math, and their minds evolved at a breakneck speed, so fast she could hardly keep up.

She smiled fondly as these creatures, these ones who called themselves humans, spoke more, farmed better, and gazed up at the heavens from which they came. They called her Earth, and suddenly, she had a name. Her children learned and grew, and they prospered.

But everything comes with a price, for they grew fast, very fast. Too fast?

Instead of changing themselves to fit her, they changed her to fit themselves. At first she didn’t mind. They were her favorite children, and she was proud to see them grow. But it was becoming difficult for her to breathe, and she was getting uncomfortably warm. She tried to warn them, her humans, but they couldn’t hear her. Listen, she cried, as they cut down her forests and melted her ice caps. You’re in danger, she tried to say, but her voice was growing fainter, drowned out by the roaring of their engines and the beeping of their computers. She wasn’t worried for herself, for she knew that she’d survive. She could handle a little heat, a little pollution. But her children, her too-smart, too-quick, too-resourceful humans, could not, and she knew that if she didn’t save them, they would perish by their own ingenuity.

Nowadays, her voice is a whisper, barely audible. But if you pay attention, you can hear her in the rustling of the trees and the sighing of the waves. She is trying to save us, if only we would listen.

Sarah Kahle is an undergraduate with the class of 2023 who majored in Journalism & Public Interest Communication and Earth & Space Sciences.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.