Prose: ‘A Roll Of The Dice’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

Start. No, stop. No wait — Christ, never mind, just go.

Start again. Say yes. Say yes, because the cameras of life are rolling and you are not getting any younger. Say yes, because they are perfect and they are kind and they are everything anyone could ever see in a partner. Say yes, because you love them.

Stop. Again.

Just say yes. Push to say yes, even if the answer is no. The answer is no. All of the answers are no.

Say no.

Apartments are hard to be in when it’s just you. When there is no longer the lingering presence of another person, even when they didn’t live there. Even when they were just a question of “Where will this part of my life go?” It’s hard to not see them in every corner of “What if every new memory turned sour, because what if they were here?” What if the answer had been yes?

It’s hard to not think about where you would be in life had the answer been yes. Had they not moved their things three days later. Had they not called to ask how the cat was. Hard to think about what you would be doing, what you would be wearing. What friends from high school would have actually come. What kind of raunchy music the DJ would have played.

Start again.

Restructure your life. Say yes to the small things. Say yes to the cute person who lives in 3B. Say yes to new decorations. Say yes to a promotion. Say yes to meeting for drinks. Say yes when they ask you to talk. Say you’re okay when they ask how you are.

Make small talk about how your mothers are. They ask how the cat is, you show them photos. They tell you they’re getting married.

Say no again.

Paint the walls. Strip the carpet. Try bathing the cat. Do everything and nothing at all because the question once again is “What if?” They are not with you, but who gets to love them as you did? Realize that you did not love them like they’re going to. Realize the answer is almost always yes, but sometimes no.

Sam Tomberlin is an undergraduate with the class of 2025 who is majoring in drama and design.

