A crow never forgets…

Editor’s note: “Murder Board” is a biweekly column dedicated to the crows and other corvids that lurk around UW campus.

One of my favorite archival news stories comes from 2003, when Bellevue bus driver Phyllis Alverdes fed crows near her parking spot for so many years that, upon her pulling into the parking lot, a big old murder would descend upon her car and caw until she provided them peanuts.

This went on for years — until the crows began attempting to roost on and around the buses in the area, destroying their insulation.

Alverdes then received a note from her school district to simply “stop bringing them.”

While this conjures quite a silly mental image (Alverdes, seatbelting three dozen crows into the back of her car to take to work with her), the questions that the article raised formed the basis for research that, at the time, had hardly begun. While to Alverdes, it was clear the birds somehow recognized her or her car — or remembered the time of day — their methods were not certain.

However, 20 years later, we have that definitive “why” that Alverdes’ school district just could not understand.

The crows, loyal caw-dience, remember human faces.

Back in 2010, UW’s very own John Marzluff (in collaboration with Jeff Walls, Heather Cornell, John Withey, and David Craig) released the study “Lasting recognition of threatening people by wild American crows.”

It was the first formal investigation on how corvids remembered human faces — however, it was far from the first inkling that birds know more about people than they let on.

Ornithology — the study of birds — has been around since the late 18th century. By the 1900s, the ways birds and humans interact with each other was starting to become more clear. Konrad Lorenz noted that jackdaws “long remember someone who has laid hands on him” in his 1949 book, “King Solomon’s Ring.”

Notably, his solution to the birds doing their best to avoid him was to dress in a devil costume he found in his attic, to the great chagrin of his neighbors. Picture encountering a mob of jackdaws, squabbling and trying to avoid being snatched from the sky by Satan himself as you’re just trying to get home with your shopping.

However, crow research didn’t come to a head until the 2000s with Marzluff’s work. After trying to collect crows for banding in the field for years, he, like Lorenz before him, realized that the birds that had been caught before shied away from scientists trying to capture them again.

Thus, the team devised an experiment. After testing different variables to determine what parts of the body crows were zeroing in on in humans (this involved armbands, Dick Cheney masks, and several likely harried student researchers), Marzluff came to the conclusion that it was faces, rather than clothing, that the crows were recognizing.

From there, it became a matter of trying to prove it on a standardized scale. Researchers took turns wearing the same series of rubber masks based around real human faces to trap and interact with crows — and the consensus was that, regardless of who was wearing the mask, the crows zeroed in on the face.

The study determined that, after a person had a bad interaction with a crow, the crows not only might warn their friends about the bad human, but remember the experience for “at least 2.7 years.”

“If you can learn who to avoid and who to seek out, that’s a lot easier than continually getting hurt,” Marzluff said in a 2008 interview with the New York Times.

For those who are looking to make some crow friends, this is great news — it’s not a coincidence when they swoop across the Quad to see you.

However, for those who accidentally wrong a crow…

They remember. Oh, they remember.

Reach writer Abigail Boyer at muderboarddaily@gmail.com and arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites

