A memoir of Prague

This past spring, I studied alongside a small group of UW students in the Czech Republic through UW’s Comparative History of Ideas (CHID) department study abroad program, History, Memory, and Human Rights in Central Europe. The program covered topics such as the history of communism, current central and eastern European politics, and the meanings behind historical monuments and spaces.

Our program leaders, Vera Sokolova and Michael Smith, introduced us to Prague, and helped us to become well-informed visitors. During our quarter abroad, they took us to important sites of history, as well as a few organizations that are playing a crucial role in making history today. Some of these organizations included Radio Free Europe, the United Nations headquarters in Vienna, and the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes.

We also read writings from influential Czech figures like Václav Havel, the Czech Republic’s first president, former Czech politician Milada Horáková, who was executed for speaking out against the communist regime, and Heda Kovály, writer of “Under a Cruel Star,” a firsthand account of life in Prague post-World War II. Each piece not only helped me understand the country’s rich history, but also what life was like throughout the Czech Republic’s various eras. By doing this, we had the ability to delve deeper into topics like women’s rights and the incorporation of political theory in local governments.

The program allowed us to become city explorers, and I quickly fell in love with walking around the streets of Prague. Seeing the city on foot was easily the best way to take in Prague’s historic architecture and check out its local shops and museums. Being in such a central part of the city, we were in close proximity to Prague’s scenic Old Town and Charles Bridge, as well as more urban spaces like Wenceslas Square, an area well known for tourism, gatherings, and political protests.

A highlight of the trip was being able to see these sites during the spring, which meant tulips, magnolias, cherry blossoms, and other flowers were in bloom everywhere I looked.

A week or two into the program, the city’s Easter Market was in full swing. Here, I bought a hand-painted easter egg and tried various Czech specialties like the trdelník, a grilled doughnut-like pastry on a stick coated in sugar, which was a clear favorite among my class.

We also took bike rides around Prague, Vienna, Budapest, and Berlin, giving us a chance to explore parts of the cities we’d otherwise miss. Learning the historical and political contexts of the places we visited before we arrived enriched these experiences, and helped us think critically on the organizational, governmental, and structural aspects of each respective city.

To say I have made a few special memories in this past quarter would be putting it lightly. I’m thankful for my experience, and to give you a glimpse into my time there, I captured the city of Prague on my day-to-day walks to share some moments of my life as a UW student abroad — in my apartment, the neighborhood park, the metro, and more.

Students interested in studying abroad can visit the CHID department’s study abroad website or the university’s study abroad website for information on upcoming programs.

Reach photographer Claire McCreery at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.