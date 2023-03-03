A provincial picnic perfect for pretending it’s spring

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

Every day this week, I have walked to class feeling like a brave heroine embarking on a long journey with no known end, as the wind beats profusely into my face.

The cold is no joke, and with the end of the quarter looming over us, it’s time to take a break from reality and pretend the quarter is over and spring is upon us. After all, if it weren’t for Punxsutawney Phil, wouldn’t it be spring already?

I was inspired this week by the cottagecore aesthetic and the works of Beatrix Potter. I wanted to make meals that would make the likes of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle proud. Even though it is not warm outside, the idea of being a little hedgehog, preparing meals for my friends that are perfect to lay in a park and discuss our lives with, was ever-appealing.

Beatrix Potter’s books –– of which “The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle” is quite possibly my favorite –– are a dedication to provincial life, and the meals that they make in them are simple, yet picture-perfect. Therefore, I thought they would inspire some treats for a picnic, high tea, or final study session.

The first dish I made this week was a beet galette with honey goat cheese, topped with arugula. While that may sound like a lot, it was incredibly simple and required few ingredients.

I love galettes. They are the perfect thing to make when you want a pie but don’t have a pie tin, and savory galettes are on another level. If your favorite part of a pie is the flaky crust, then galettes are for you.

I used an olive oil crust for this galette, and it was one of the easiest pie crusts I have ever used. By using a liquid oil rather than chilled butter, the dough comes together quickly and avoids the potential issue of huge pockets of butter oozing out and ruining the integrity of the crust.

The most important part to remember when making the crust is that chill times are a necessity. Placing the crust in the fridge for at least 30 minutes is vital to ensuring that the flakiness will be present, because chilling gives the gluten in the dough time to relax.

Fillings in a galette are easy to change and experiment with, but this combination of earthy, tangy goat cheese with the similarly earthy, but sweet beets was lovely. The arugula topping also adds a variety of texture and a bit of bite. The one thing to remember when working with beets is that they will stain everything, including your hands, so being careful to keep your space clean is vital.

The next dish I made — which was more of a snack — were some open-faced cream cheese and cucumber sandwiches. These are so simple that they hardly require a recipe, but they are fantastic.

To make them, take any type of bread you want (I used slices of a baguette), and spread cream cheese on top. Then, top them with thinly sliced cucumber and a sprinkling of dill.

These could be a lovely morning toast, snack, or lunch depending on how much you make. I think that the dill topping is what makes it and transforms it from a very basic combination of ingredients to a delicious snack.

Finally, I made blueberry tartlets. These little cups of pie dough filled with homemade blueberry jam were simply amazing. I used my favorite sweet pie dough recipe from Alison Roman, and made a half recipe. This made eight tarts in a muffin tin, as did my blueberry filling recipe.

The original recipe I was following topped these with an earl gray whipped cream; however, I ran into issues whipping the cream since I do not have a hand or stand mixer. I desperately tried to whip the cream by hand, and even transferred it to a jar to try and shake it to a whipped cream, but it would not come together. Perhaps, if my arms were stronger, or I had a mixer, this would have been a success. Fortunately, the tarts are still delicious even without the whipped cream.

My leftover earl gray-infused cream, made from warming a cup of heavy whipping cream with two earl gray tea bags inside then chilling with the tea bags inside, was still lovely to put in coffee to make an earl gray latte.

Both the tarts and the galette had plenty of leftovers, and can last for about three to four days in the fridge. The galette can also easily be scaled down to have a more manageable portion size.

Overall, I really enjoyed making these dishes this week. They let me live out my storybook fantasies, and are going to inspire many picnics once the weather is better.

Reach columnist Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti

