A rookie’s guide to K-pop concerts

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

At a traditional concert, you won’t see someone dressed as a hot sauce bottle handing out packets of hot sauce, or neon green Teletubbies mingling with the crowd. There are no dance circles featuring cover groups, people handing out free concert souvenirs, or excited fans showing off their lightsticks.

At K-pop concerts, though, these unique, bizarre practices collide to create an experience that is so much more than a sequence of performances.

Before the K-pop group NCT DREAM held their show inside Climate Pledge Arena on April 21, crowds gathered outside for fan-organized performances and activities to make the wait easier to bear.

K-pop concerts are events that start long before the artist hits the stage. It’s a community coming together to celebrate an artist, and despite people not knowing each other personally, it’s a safe space for many.

“The K-pop community is so supportive all the time,” dancer and second-year student Carolyn Jeung said. “Any time we come out here, the energy is so good.”

As a dance captain for the UW RSO THE KOMPANY, Jeung and her team served as one of the fan performances outside the concert venue. The Kompany collaborated with other Seattle-area cover groups NEXT LEVEL, KOSMIX, and Beginning to End (B2E) to prepare a lineup of NCT DREAM dance covers.

From B2E dressing up as yellow Minions and throwing mini bananas during their “My First and Last” performance to people dressed as chili peppers jumping at the end of KOSMIX’s “Hot Sauce” performance, each group carried its own charm and flair.

After the dance performances, THE KOMPANY announced that they planned to film a cover with whoever wanted to participate. Jeung taught the first chorus of NCT DREAM’s “Candy” on-site before filming with the crowd. Their goal was to include the wider community in one of their dance covers, not just KOMPANY members.

The cover groups also prepared a Random Play Dance (RPD), a mix of K-pop choruses stitched together to allow fans to dance to their favorite songs. It’s often a highly anticipated part of pre-concert festivities.

“It’s that moment where you turn and make eye contact with someone, and we’re both laughing, or we’re both smiling, and we’re both having a good time or hyping each other up,” Jae Tejada, third-year Seattle University student and dancer for both NEXT LEVEL and KOSMIX, said. “The really contagious energy of supporting everyone is one of my favorite parts about it all.”

Minutes after conversing with us, Tejada took to the improvised stage on the cement of the arena grounds and kicked off NEXT LEVEL’s cover of “BOOM” with an eye-catching solo.

NEXT LEVEL’s performance, and the performances of every other dance crew and individual RPD dancer, showcase how K-pop fans are as talented and dedicated as the performers they idolize.

Beyond that, people’s shared love of a group creates an atmosphere of affability where everyone can interact with each other without fear.

“It doesn’t really matter if you know anyone personally,” Tejada said. “Everyone’s really friendly. People show up in these crazy outfits, replicating the music video outfits. Everyone’s here to have fun and bond.”

Speaking of crazy outfits, donning neon green Teletubby suits, concertgoers Chanicka Segle and Soriyah By caught our eye. They said their outfits originated from a search for anything neon green — the signature color of NCT DREAM.

“Today [was so memorable] with everyone taking pictures with us, asking for pictures, and complimenting our outfits,” Segle said.

Despite only meeting them a few hours prior, we felt a swell of pride watching them appear on the big screen when cameras highlighted dedicated crowd members during the show

Furthermore, some of the most underappreciated contributors to pre-concert festivities are the fans who hand out freebies before the show.

“Freebies,” which can be anything from photo strips to bags of candy to bracelets, are exactly what they sound like — gifts given out for free. The fans who set aside time to create these small but consequential gifts for strangers contribute greatly to the lively atmosphere at K-pop concerts.

One concertgoer, Leilany Sanchez, dedicated three days to stuffing 150 goodie bags with candy and photos of NCT DREAM.

“A lot of people hide that they listen to K-pop because of how people are like, ‘Oh, that’s weird. You don’t even understand what they’re saying,’” Sanchez said. “But I feel like freebies make people more comfortable and more open to meeting other fans.”

Another beauty of K-pop concerts is that they act as spaces for online friends to connect. The NCT DREAM concert allowed Sanchez to meet other fans she befriended via an Instagram group chat.

Sanchez and her friends initially converged over their shared passion for photocard collecting. In an extraordinary turn of events, they found out they were all from Washington and were ecstatic when they realized they could meet up at the concert.

“It was really fun just getting to know them for about a year and then meeting them for the first time at the concert,” Sanchez said.

Fans give their all to these concerts. From dancers to artists to those simply down for a good time, everyone is present to take part in this incredible community.

K-pop concerts are places for fans to unite over their shared love of the genre. Whether you’ve been a fan for years or are brand new, concerts will forever change how you interact with the community.

Reach columnists Isabel Smith and Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zhy_smitisa and @dominiquevisp

