A rookie’s guide to THE KOMPANY

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

Despite the stigma surrounding K-pop, fans proclaim their love for the genre in various ways.

One expression of this love is through learning the official choreography of K-pop songs. Multiple K-pop dance cover companies dedicated to this purpose operate in Seattle, and with its massive, diverse student body, it is no surprise that one is a UW RSO.

THE KOMPANY is UW’s first and only K-pop dance company. The RSO produces K-pop dance covers for their YouTube channel. They also host dance workshops, random play dances (RPDs), and perform at on- and off-campus events.

Despite being dance-focused, THE KOMPANY aims to reach all K-pop fans and unite the broader community. The RSO hosts game nights and special events, like a Halloween dance night. They even filmed their first “Kommunity” cover, which they partially shot at the NCT DREAM concert.

“Providing a space for that [K-pop] community to exist and grow and bond in different ways is sort of the idea behind THE KOMPANY,” Carly Crooks, THE KOMPANY coordinator and fourth-year student, said.

Crooks spent all four years of her college career with THE KOMPANY. It was one of the first spaces where she interacted with other K-pop fans, and she hopes it can serve the same purpose for others.

“As people who really like K-pop, it’s just really reassuring and comforting to meet other people who like it,” dance team member and first-year student Isha Kanigicherla said. “Interacting with other people outside of THE KOMPANY helps us create better bonds with people who just like K-pop.”

THE KOMPANY operates in three teams: dance, creative, and officer.

The dance team features the dancers in the covers, and the officer team handles logistics and outreach for the RSO. The creative team exerts creative control by filming cover videos, styling dancers, and creating graphics for THE KOMPANY’s social media.

“We’re able to contribute to working more intimately with K-pop because we can directly interact with the songs and music and lyrics by producing covers and reproducing songs into our own interpretation of it,” Kanigicherla said.

UW alum Eric Tang founded THE KOMPANY in 2017 during his first year at UW.

“I got into the K-pop scene because of the dancing,” Tang said. “I just found it super cool and really unique compared to American or Western artists. I got into dance through K-pop, and I wanted to do dance covers for a really long time.”

He entered UW with a mission to found the school’s first K-pop dance group.

“I was 18 years old, fresh out of high school, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna make this group,’” Tang said.

Blossoming from a post on the UW class of 2021 Facebook group, THE KOMPANY is now an established RSO with over 60 members.

THE KOMPANY offers exciting opportunities for people to dance to their favorite songs, perform for live audiences, and collaborate with other dance teams.

In 2019, they received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the chance to dance with the K-pop group A.C.E.

Public, street-side performances, referred to as “busking,” are part of A.C.E’s identity. Their YouTube channel contains dozens of videos of their impromptu performances on the streets of Seoul

When they came to Seattle during their 2019 “UNDER COVER: AREA US” tour, A.C.E continued that tradition in Red Square with KOMPANY members as backup dancers. THE KOMPANY also surprised them by performing a dance medley of their most popular songs.

In the weeks leading up to the busking, Tang worked with a representative from A.C.E’s company to coordinate the event while sending frantic screenshots to his fellow officers, questioning if the situation was even real.

Luckily, it was no joke. A.C.E showed up — along with hundreds of fans.

“It definitely put us on the map for a lot of people who were outside of the UW sphere,” Tang said.

THE KOMPANY’s tight-knit community comes from moments like these — when members of the RSO bond with each other and other fans through K-pop.

“All of us are nerds, so we all just want to nerd out and scream about random people all the time,” creative team head and second-year student Rue Chandrasekharan said. “It’s what makes us happy. That’s kind of how I see our community — [we’re made up of] common interests and [we’re] able to do something with those common interests.”

Chandrasekharan holds positions on all three teams. While it can be difficult to balance all the responsibilities, it’s something she greatly enjoys.

“Even when it does get a little tough to juggle all the leadership responsibilities and everything, seeing people having fun involved with the club really brings a smile to my face and reminds me that all the hard work is really worth it,” Crooks said.

Tang still lives in Seattle and dances for the K-pop cover group KOSMIX. He frequently crosses paths with THE KOMPANY at events and looks upon his creation fondly.

“There was a huge turnover [between different years], so I was a little worried about the longevity of the group, but I’m glad that it’s still going, that the production keeps getting better, and that they’re regulars at different events,” Tang said.

THE KOMPANY serves as a vital connection point for UW’s K-pop community and warmly welcomes all fans to participate by joining the RSO or just popping into events.

If you are a K-pop fan — or are rapidly becoming one due to the persuasive power of a certain weekly column — THE KOMPANY is the perfect place to start if you wish to engage with the wonderful community surrounding K-pop.

