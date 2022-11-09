An autumnal evening in

The Seattle drizzle we all know (and varyingly love) is back with a vengeance, the beloathed daylight saving time brings us into darkness at 4 p.m., and leaving the house in the evenings is once again a Sisyphean task. Seasonal depression, welcome back.

But hey, the leaves are changing, and turning campus vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow. The air smells crisp and fresh, and Trader Joe’s is still selling a variety of pumpkin spice products. With the cold and dark making it hard to spend time outside, what else is there to do but plan a cozy evening in?

Turn on some tunes:

Despite the argument I had with my former precalc teacher, there’s a wealth of autumnal music that exists separately from Halloween-themed music. My favorite of these that I’ve encountered is “‘Tis Autumn'' by the Nat King Cole Trio. The rasp of Nat’s voice and the sway of the music is the audio equivalent of curling up by a crackling fire as brilliantly colored leaves swirl by your window — which, if dorm regulations or picky landlords make actualizing that experience impossible, Nat can get you halfway.

If jazz music isn’t your vibe, “The Bug Collector” by Hayley Heynderickx is a wonderfully scored track. The instrumental composition gives the impression of strolling through the woods at dusk, with the cold strong enough to make you shove your hands into your pockets.

Or, if you’re looking for an entire storytelling experience, “Ghost Quartet” is a beautifully haunting musical (though don’t let that deter you — the genre is better described as elaborately orchestrated folk rather than Rodgers and Hammerstein about past lives, past friends, and finally breaking cycles.

Not only will the harmonies make you want to claw at your eyelids in the best possible way, but there’s an intimacy to the storytelling that is reminiscent of sitting around a bonfire with a blanket pulled around your shoulders. Plus, the musical involves ghosts, Thelonious Monk, and a girl who goes on a generations-long quest to fulfill a bargain with a bear.

Prepare a warm drink:

While by this point, we are all intimately familiar with Starbucks’ increasingly expensive array of seasonal drinks, autumnal beverages don’t have to start and end with a pumpkin spice latte — or even with coffee.

While a classic chai is always a wonderful option, “chaider” — half apple cider, half chai — is a soothing combination of warm, hearty, and sweetly spicy. Notes of cardamom and cinnamon complement the cider well, while the chai’s black tea balances the drink with a darker note.

Even better, chaider doesn’t take long to make at all — although simmering it on the stove will fill your apartment or dorm kitchen with the most wonderful smells, it’s equally easy to plunk into a mug and nuke in the microwave for a minute and a half. Trader Joe’s, in particular, makes a wonderful chai concentrate and an even better apple cider.

Pick up a craft:

And, of course, while curled up with a comforting beverage and music of your choice, you’ve got to have something to keep your hands busy as you stare longingly at the quickly emptying trees outside. A dedicated night of self-care is the perfect time to start a new project, or even return to an old one.

Crafts like knitting, crocheting, or cross-stitching are wonderful options, all of which have free tutorials easily accessible online. Taking the time to disconnect from schoolwork to sit with a steaming mug of cider and make visible progress on a handmade craft not only feels delightfully like something a Beatrix Potter character would do, but it can also act as a grounding tool for the evening and beyond.

“The repetitive nature of it makes it easy for me to just zone out,” second-year June Freund, who took up crochet earlier this year, said. “I genuinely feel more relaxed before bed when I’ve crocheted for a bit.”

No matter how you plan your autumnal evening, giving yourself the unabashed time to relax for a night is the most essential part of the practice. Steaming beverages and themed songs are all well and good, but creating intentional moments of calm will be the thing that powers us all through the cold months.

For now, though, as Nat King Cole sings, “‘Tis autumn,” and these months should be enjoyed — even if the weather forces it to be done from our living room.

Reach contributing writer Abigail Boyer on twitter at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites.

