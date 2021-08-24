Glossier returns to Seattle with a permanent location

If you were in the Seattle area in the summer of 2019, chances are you went to Glossier’s pop-up shop in Capitol Hill. And if you didn’t go yourself, you almost definitely saw the iconic “YOU LOOK GOOD” mossy mirror while scrolling through your social media feeds.
The pop-up was extremely popular for the month-and-a-half it was open, drawing thousands of visitors excited to see the digital-first beauty brand’s products in person. According to a Glossier spokesperson, the Seattle pop-up had the highest conversion rate of Glossier’s pop-up locations at 70%, meaning that 70% of visitors ended up making a purchase in the store.
After this success, opening a permanent store in Seattle was the obvious next step. The new store is four times larger than the original pop-up, at 6,200 square feet, and is located on 10th Ave. in Capitol Hill, making it only an 11 minute drive or 15 minute bus ride from the UW campus. The store opened Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., and by 10:40 a.m., the line to get inside wrapped around the block.
For the 2019 pop-up shop, the Glossier creative team worked with New York-based landscape designer Studio Lily Kwong to bring natural scenery into the design. The new store’s interior is reminiscent of the pop-up, inspired by the Pacific Northwest’s terrain and innovative technology with mossy hills, boulders, and floral and fungal elements, making the store feel like a terrarium.
Visitors get a unique shopping experience at the store, which has makeup and skincare products displayed to be tested. After testing products, visitors speak to an employee who adds products to their cart and checks them out via tablet. Employees then package the products and label a bag with the visitor’s name, to be picked up a few minutes later at the order pickup counter located at the back of the store.
Glossier also has a history of engaging with the local communities they operate in, and has partnered with nonprofits such as Lambda Legal, RACIES, Mary’s Place, and BAGLY in the past by donating a portion of sales from store-exclusive merchandise back to these organizations. The Seattle store continues this tradition, and Glossier is partnering with the local nonprofit Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) to give back to the community. $5 will be donated to the organization from every store-exclusive product bought, according to the company.
Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream will also be carrying a limited-edition Glossier woodland strawberry sundae at their Capitol Hill location between Aug. 20 and Sept. 20.
The new Glossier store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is a must-visit for makeup and skincare lovers alike.
Reach writer Kalina Mladenova at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kalinamm_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
