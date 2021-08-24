Accessing the urban panopoly

Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
Walking by Portage Bay, I used to pass an old lumber mill. It was a derelict building that was falling apart, fenced off from the rest of the sidewalk. I would often pause and wonder why something from such a far-flung era of Seattle’s history was there, because Sakuma Viewpoint — which was directly adjacent, was a spot teeming with wildlife. The cattails, finches, and the occasional fish were signs that the old lumber mill could one day become a similarly impactful venue for local flora and fauna.
Little did I know that that metamorphosis was happening everyday I passed that building.
In 2013, the Washington State Department of Transportation transferred the land rights over to Seattle Parks and Recreation, and the creation of a park took place. The building and surrounding debris were cleared, while ecologists focused on bringing back native flora to support fauna. The shoreline was rebuilt, which allowed for native species like salmon to repopulate the area. Docks and lawn chairs were placed around the newly-built alcove. When the park opened in 2020 as Fritz Hedges Waterway Park, it was immaculate.
Not only could someone pass by Portage Bay without their view being obstructed by decaying lumber, but they could also enjoy the facilities and nature that the park now sports. While I thought this sort of urban development was a contemporary idea, that notion was misleading. As it turns out, this movement actually started in 1634, when the Boston Commons became the first public park in the United States. The Boston Commons itself was not extravagantly designed or well-built at first, but instead focused on bringing people together.
What separates the ethos of modern park development from historical counterparts like the Olmsted brothers is the intention behind a park’s origin. Parks can be built following a number of different philosophies, which all fall under the term “ecosystem services.” Services include everything from ecosystem preservation and resource management to cultural services that allow people to engage with each other, but ultimately serve as a guiding framework for a park’s design.
The Olmsted Parks, built in the 1900s, serve as the grand projects of ecosystem and cultural services. This can be observed from the peaks of Volunteer Park all the way to the lush forests of Seward Park, encompassing an overall theme of grandiosity. Seattle, at the time, was still building a reputation, not only as a gold mining town, but also as a metropolis. It made sense to incorporate vast tracts of land into a park system, since doing so raised the value of the land and the perception that Seattle was an up-and-coming city.
However, when considering Seattle’s current status as a tech hub and as the biggest city in Washington state, it makes sense to shy away from those original sensibilities. Seattle became a densely packed city where people live in apartments and high-rises. Creating a park that covers miles of land in the middle of an urban sprawl is not only impractical, but ridiculous. People did not need more parks that were focused on developing dedicated trail systems, but instead on spaces usable in daily, urban life.
The development of parks became more focused on the cultural aspects in our urban centers. Though other ecosystem services have been the focus of certain parks and spaces like Meadowbrook Pond and the Cedar River area, the majority of recent additions to the Seattle Park system are akin to Fritz Hedges. These spaces are considerably more accessible by foot and bike than by car, which are hallmarks of the Olmsteds’ designs.
Likewise, there is a greater focus on preserving the legacy of marginalized people and immigrant communities nowadays, with spaces like Jimi Hendrix Park, Hing Hay Park, Duwamish Waterway Park, and Duwamish River People’s Park being prime examples of what parks can become in our modern day — cultural centers that help people in communities and outside of them connect and learn about different legacies.
Jimi Hendrix Park celebrates the legendary African American guitarist Jimi Hendrix, with lyrics from his songs, steel-plated guitars, and the nearby Northwest African American Museum. Hing Hay Park is devoted to the preservation of Asian American figures, architecture, and celebrations. Likewise, the Duwamish Waterway and Duwamish River People’s Park represent cultural traditions of the Coast Salish people, art, and performances, and also encompass other immigrant and refugee communities.
What these parks represent is a conduit of different cultures and people coming together to celebrate one another. Community events and planning are crucial to making sure that these spaces preserve the values of the people involved and focused on serving each community’s unique needs. Parks are no longer just about creating an experience, but instead capturing the experiences of different people. This is especially important for marginalized communities, who have been exposed to environmental hazards because of mishandled or deliberately racist urban designs.
The accessibility of these parks becomes a fundamental aspect of their design within this approach. Community members are the ones who best understand what is needed for a park to succeed, and can best use them in a way that serves their needs.
Though Fritz Hedges Park may not be like other parks centered around intentionally anti-racist principles, I cannot help but see that the philosophy of modern park development has pervaded even there. Community involvement and planning have manifested in accessibility ramps, furniture, and other aspects of inclusivity, which are vital to not only allow people to enjoy parks, but also for parks to make an impact on people.
I hope that the next time you sit down to enjoy the view from there or any other urban park, there is appreciation for how parks have become an accessible resource that everyone can enjoy.
