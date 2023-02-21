Bulldog News: A center for community

Editor’s note: “The Weekly Grind” is a weekly column reviewing the various coffee shops and study outlets in the U-District.

Bulldog News is a classic U-District spot for news, magazines, ice cream, and, of course, coffee.

Bulldog has been serving the U-District since 1983, and boasts a double-sided espresso bar and iconic magazine wall. The espresso bar functions as a walk-up booth from the outside, and a standard coffee bar from the inside.

Also inside is a seasonal ice cream booth and magazine register. They certainly appeal to anyone still in turn with paper news and culture, as they have over 800 different magazine titles, making them home to the largest magazine collection in the Pacific Northwest.

This wasn't my first visit to Bulldog, but it was the first time I’ve truly appreciated all the details the café has to offer. The location is set up to be a center for community as well as an expanded coffee and newsstand. Recent renovations have made space for a miniature stage, which they use to host readings, open mic nights, and other events.

Bulldog News employee Molly Crocker provided some insights into the café’s culture.

“I enjoy working here, and I do think people enjoy coming in,” Crocker said. “I think they come for the coffee and stay for the ambiance. It's definitely a homey place.”

Crocker put a lot of emphasis on Bulldog’s goal of serving the community. She spoke about how coffee shops often fill the role as a meeting place, as well as just a place for coffee and studying. Similarly, she mentioned that Bulldog is well designed as a study area.

“I myself am a student, and before I worked here, I came here to study,” Crocker said.

Segueing into study-ability, I was genuinely impressed by Bulldog’s setup. The general feel of the café mimics that of a library, with bright lighting and ample table space. I had no issues finding a table and locating outlets, which is a necessity due to my inability to keep my devices charged. They have multiple seating styles, but it should be noted that many of the biggest spaces are labeled as community tables, and you may need to share with other customers.

Once connected, the Wi-Fi worked smoothly. However, you will need to reference their instruction on how to access their private network. They have a TV and speaker running smooth jazz hits, which I found to create a very soothing atmosphere for studying.

The store is very open-concept, and the two-sided espresso bar allows for a lot of airflow in and out, as it opens up to the street. This does mean that store temperature isn’t super well regulated, and may be at the whim of the seasons.

First-year student Caroline Armstrong noted the cooler temperature, as well as the studious nature of the café.

“It’s a little chilly here, and I like that,” Armstrong said. “I like seeing people be focused here, which makes me want to be focused.”

Personally, I was able to get a genuinely impressive amount of work done, and I did find that it was surprisingly quiet for seating as many people as it did. Overall, I rate Bulldog News 4.5/5 for study-ability.

Moving on to affordability, I am pleased to report that Bulldog News offers the cheapest iced Americano with oat milk in “Weekly Grind” history thus far. My total rang up to $3.75, making the Bulldog the first café to hit under $4. This pricing is not a far jump from Starbucks, which has the same drink at $3.45. Bulldog is directly kitty-corner from The Ave’s Starbucks, and could be a very convenient, independent alternative.

All alternative milks are an added $0.75, which is a price I’m willing to pay when the iced Americano was only $3 to begin with. Looking at the menu overall, prices seem consistently low. Slight upcharges for alternative milk and flavoring don’t stand out as being abnormally high, and there is no extra charge for making your drink iced.

It would be difficult to break $6 on a single drink, which is something I can’t say about many independent coffee shops. All things considered, I give Bulldog a 4.5/5 for affordability.

The lower prices certainly don’t compromise quality, as I really did enjoy my Americano. The coffee was strong, and there was just the right amount of ice to keep my drink cool without excessive watering-down. The oat milk was creamy and blended well with the coffee, though I probably would have added a little more, if it was up to me.

My only major qualm with my purchase was not to do with the coffee, but rather the straw. The straw wasn’t one of those environmentally friendly, but painfully impractical paper straws — rather, it was a weak plastic straw that crumpled immediately. I was deceived by its strong plastic appearance, and was brutally betrayed when the top began to crack after my first sip.

While I was admittedly disappointed by Bulldog’s straw infrastructure, I was genuinely impressed by their menu. They found a perfect balance between classic drinks and a few fun specialty drinks and flavors. Armstrong highly recommended the huckleberry syrup, and highlighted their flavoring selection.

“It's good — it's really good,” Armstrong said. “I saw a little sign that said it's all organic. I'm not like a coffee connoisseur, but I’m really into it, and the flavors are cool.”

With all that being said, I give Bulldog a 4/5 for quality. Totaling all of our categories together Bulldog News receives an overall score of 4.3/5, making it the new leader in overall “Weekly Grind” rankings.

Bulldog News specializes in convenience, but never sacrifices quality and ambiance for speed and convenience. I really did enjoy my visit, and I am certain you will too.

