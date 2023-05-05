Caw-linary adventures with corvids

Editor’s note: “Murder Board” is a biweekly column dedicated to the crows and other corvids that lurk around UW campus.

If you’ve seen people with bags of nuts giving each other knowing nods around campus, don’t worry. It’s not a secret society or a special club. (Or if it is, we haven’t been invited to join it. We’ve got an email. Send us an invitation, please.)

As far as we know — it’s just the campus crow-feeders, recognizing another one of their own.

As mentioned in earlier editions of “Murder Board,” your beloved columnists, Chloe and Abigail, are also a part of this group of crow buddies. We’ve been feeding the crows since fall and each have our own personal murders — Chloe can be spotted in the Quad with walnuts and two little dudes they’ve dubbed Art and Music, while Gale is beloved by the Denny Hall crows who trail her all the way up to the old astronomy building. She typically feeds them peanuts.

However, we’re not the only ones on campus with a collection of feathered friends.

“Outside the HUB, there’s one [crow] that I’ve been feeding for about a year and a half,” Josie, a UW student who opted to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, said. “He’s very comfortable with people, and will regularly eat out of my hand. His mate I’ll feed a bit too, but she’s more skittish.”

Much like the two of us, Josie was intrigued by how crows remember those who feed them. Even though she’s fed several animals over her time at UW, the crows have held a special place in her heart — evidenced by the black-and-white tattoo of a corvid skull on her shoulder.

“It’s really beautiful to see how far they can see me from — and how far they’ll go for a few cashews,” Josie said, laughing.

Crows have admirers even among those who don’t feed them — some, to the extent that they started an Instagram account to showcase the common campus creature.

“The crows are a lot more active and they’re not as shy to people,” the admin of the popular Instagram account udub_crows said when asked why he started the account last year. “You just walk around Seattle and see the crows doing their own thing, and it’s fun to see the shenanigans they’re up to. It’s even more fun to see the videos people submit of their shenanigans.”

The admin of the account, who chose to remain anonymous (lest the seagulls hear that he’s been talking smack) told us that although he doesn’t feed the crows, he’s gathered a wonderful amount of insight from running the account. He also wanted to shout out Kaeli Swift for providing him with a strong baseline of crow knowledge.

Speaking of Swift, if you’re wanting to feed crows for yourself but don’t know where to start, she’s handily laid out some options on her blog, noting that they love dried pet food, eggs, tater tots, scraps of meat, and most nuts. The American Bird Conservancy calls them “omnivorous opportunists” — as anyone who has seen the Ave crows in a frenzy can tell you, they’ll fight over anything from the corner of a bagel to a package of deli meat.

However, this doesn’t mean that some foods aren’t better for them than others. Nuts offer a healthy, calorie-dense option for our feathered friends, and they are a great size for crows to break apart or stuff in their beaks for later.

Josie recommends cashews from The Bean Basket, a bulk food store located on campus and run by the ASUW Student Food Cooperative. Chloe has also found success with both walnuts and pecans (depending on what the District Market has in stock). For a cost-efficient option, Gale buys big bags of unsalted raw peanuts from Trader Joe’s for about $3.

Whatever treat you land on, letting the crows get to know you takes time. Feeding in the same place at roughly the same time every day (traveling between classes is a great way to guarantee this) helps them know where you’ll be and when. Make sure not to get too close, and don’t be put off if it takes a while for them to warm up — they can be skittish, but soon, you’ll have your own murder to ominously herald your arrivals.

Whatever you end up doing, whether it be making new feathered friends or simply observing others do it in the wild or online, we hope you’re doing well. Stay safe and keep caw-lm as best you can during never-ending midterms.

