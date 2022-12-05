Concert review: Peach Pit brings down the house at the Moore Theater

Nothing screams Peach Pit quite like hair-flipping for a minute straight and promptly dropping important equipment into the standing pit.

On Nov. 28, Peach Pit kicked off the second leg of their “Right Down the Street” tour at the Moore Theater in downtown Seattle. Peach Pit, a Canadian indie band with an eclectic sound, has been captivating audiences since 2016 with the breakthrough of their self-titled track “Peach Pit.” Propelled to stardom partially due to their mind-blowing live performances, the band has a reputation for on-stage fun as well as a general sense of chaos.

New York-based band Sunflower Bean started the night with an explosive opening performance. The trio had a distinctive ‘80s rock sound with lead singer Julia Cumming providing stunning vocals reminiscent of Joan Jett.

Initially, I thought the band was an ill-fitted opener for Peach Pit, who I primarily associated with a chill, indie sound. I was quickly proven wrong.

When Peach Pit took the stage, they came out swinging. The band made the jarring choice to open with a cover of “Raining Blood” by the ‘80s metal band Slayer, though lead singer Neil Smith hair-flipping to Christopher Vanderkooy shredding on the guitar certainly energized the audience.

Transitioning to their original tracks, the band began with “Being so Normal” and a rendition of “Alrighty Aphrodite” that had everyone screaming the chorus.

Next, they performed “Chagu’s Sideturn.” Although I disliked the studio recording, the band went so hard on this track that it was impossible not to enjoy it. I’m certain no one has ever rocked out on an acoustic guitar as passionately as Smith did during that song.

After experiencing Peach Pit live, I will never be satisfied again. Their studio recordings do not even begin to convey the talent, energy, and palpable love that Peach Pit has for their work.

Their impressive live musicality and fun-loving, eccentric stage presence were riveting, leaving me with a newfound appreciation for their rock elements and instrumental genius.

“It means a lot that you guys come to these things, because, ever since all of us were kids, all we wanted to do was travel,” Smith said in a brief interlude. “Because you guys come, that gets to happen.”

Near the end of their set, the band got into hits like “Drop the Guillotine,” “Peach Pit,” and “From 2 to 3.” The band’s pinnacle moment was during their performance of “Shampoo Bottles.” A deafening cheer ripped through the crowd when the first two notes rang out, and an ethereal atmosphere filled the theater as the crowd sang along to every line.

“My favorite set was ‘Give Up Baby Go,’” first-year student Liva Chang said after the show. “I didn’t expect it to hit as hard as it did, and everyone seemed to know the lyrics. I love songs that everyone knows.”

The same sentiment led me to proclaim “Shampoo Bottles” as the highlight of the night.

When the band finally exited stage left, chants of “One more song!” rang out, but the lights flicked on and the band did not return. Musical spell broken, the crowd dispersed, not soon to forget such a memorable night.

