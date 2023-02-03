Fantastical food for a frigid week

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

Some of my favorite childhood stories share two qualities: a food that you think of whenever you hear it, and a fantastical adventure. I like to think that these two things coincide frequently for a reason. Food is a way to have new experiences without ever leaving home, and fuel for long journeys –– or long days in the library.

This week, I set out to distract myself from the ever-growing stress of midterms, and what will all too quickly be finals season. The quarter system can make taking a class feel like an adventure in itself. Not only do you have to learn all the material, but you have to do it in a speedy 10 weeks.

One of my favorite book series growing up was “The Lord of the Rings,” one of the original found family stories and a fun, yet intense romp through a myriad of challenges. This week, when I started studying for midterms, I immediately wished that I had a bit of lembas –– the elves’ hearty bread that is so filling, one bite is enough to sustain a person for a day.

To remedy this, I set about making a lembas-inspired shortbread, which may not have sustained me for a day, but did allow for a very quick distraction with plenty of fuel to make it to class.

This recipe is based on a simple all-butter shortbread recipe that I have adapted over the years, with the warming addition of cinnamon, vanilla, and honey. To each square, I added an “X” pattern and fork-prints for extra decoration and quick baking.

Made in one bowl and one cookie sheet, these came together in less than an hour, with most of that time delegated to baking and preheating. I like to chill my shaped dough in the fridge while the oven is preheating, which generally takes 10 to 15 minutes. However, this step is not necessary, and if you are in a time crunch and want shortbread immediately, you can easily preheat the oven at the beginning and it will be ready when the dough is.

I would definitely make the “lembas” again. Though it may not be traditional for the elves, it definitely sustained me throughout my tedious days. In the future, I might add oats or more spices, but I think this iteration of the recipe is very nearly perfect.

The second recipe I made this week was not quite as successful, but requires a mention. I have always loved “The Chronicles of Narnia,” and, like many people, longed to try Turkish delight — a jelly candy which was supposedly good enough for Edmund to abandon his family and side with the White Witch.

Unfortunately, I still have yet to find a recipe that actually works for Turkish delight — also called lokum — or try the real thing. For this attempt, I was excited when I found a recipe on the New York Times cooking page that used a microwave instead of the traditional stovetop method. Since I do not own a candy thermometer which most stovetop recipes call for, the microwave version seemed like a much easier version for my limited kitchen.

The recipe starts with combining cornstarch and water in a slurry and then microwaving it until it represents an ectoplasmic goo. Then, I added in my flavoring and sugar and continued microwaving along with the recipe. My first indication that something was wrong occurred here, as mixing it in created an incredibly lumpy mixture that would not become smooth no matter how much I stirred.

The final step before resting and setting was to microwave on high power in three minute bursts, stirring in between. According to the recipe, the mixture takes 12 to 21 minutes or until a little of the syrup drizzled on a cold plate turns to a “tacky solid.” My attempt never reached that stage, and instead became caramelized, turning from a clear mixture to a brown and caramel-esque syrup, at minute nine.

I persisted, despite knowing that it would not turn out like I had hoped, and let the syrup sit in a greased 8 by 8-inch pan. After cutting the “Turkish delights,” I tried one and found that it was simultaneously too hard to be a jelly-like candy and too chewy to be a caramel. The chunks from the first indication were also still present and had turned hard.

While this was a disappointment, I am glad I made an attempt and hope I can find a traditional version nearby soon. Seeing as the cold this week has made me feel like I truly stepped into the wardrobe, I could’ve really used a magical treat to warm me up. Plus, possibly the most disappointing part of this is that I’m still out on whether I think Edmund was justified in his decision to cave for this candy.

Overall, this week was a fun reflection on the foods that make up my favorite fantastical fables, and was a welcome respite from my cold walks to class and long nights studying and writing. I am excited to add “lembas” to my cookie rotation and, hopefully, find a lokum supplier.

Reach columnist Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti.

