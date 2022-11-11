Getting that coffee on tap

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

The stress of college life and lack of sleep from studying, working, and socializing demands that I have a cup of coffee nearby at all times.

Since midterm season seems to be the entirety of the quarter, I embarked on a search to figure out how to save money, make coffee at home, and understand why I have this seemingly unavoidable dependency on coffee. Throughout this week, I tried making pour over with just a coffee filter, compared instant coffee powders, and returned to my tried and true French press.

Coffee culture in Seattle is no joke. There are about seven coffee shops on the Ave alone, and there are 12 cafés on campus, eight of which serve Starbucks coffee. Lecture halls are frequently filled with students holding their homemade or freshly purchased coffee.

However, recently, some shops have had to increase their prices, making a daily or even weekly coffee purchase a heavy burden on my wallet.

The first method of making coffee at home that I attempted was a pour over with just a coffee filter, coffee grounds, a mug, and the sheer willpower of wanting that perfect cup. There were a couple of downfalls for this method. I placed two coffee filters ($1.99 for a pack of 200 at Target) on top of my mug and filled it with a generous spoonful of Trader Joe’s pre-ground dark roast ($4.99 for a 14 ounce bag), then set my kettle to boil.

When I started to pour my hot water over the grounds to attempt the perfect “bloom,” the filters immediately sank into the mug and were difficult to fish out. My second attempt, I secured the filters with a rubber band, and the pour over was a success.

Because of how unpredictable and unsatisfactory I found this method, I would give it a rating of 7/10. While it works in a pinch, I will not be abandoning my French press for this method any time soon. The filters are also not incredibly sturdy, so there were still many grounds left in the bottom of my cup. I would recommend buying a pour over coffee maker if you want the ease of simply pouring hot water over a filter filled with grounds.

Then, I bought Trader Joe’s instant cold brew and the Nescafé Clasico instant coffee to perform an in-depth taste test of both coffees. I was excited to determine how the flavor profile of the Trader Joe’s instant cold brew would compare to that of a more traditional instant powder. However, I found that I still prefer both types of instant powder for chocolate cake recipes to take that chocolate flavor to the next level rather than as my go-to drink of choice in the morning.

Trader Joe’s instant cold brew earns a solid 7/10 rating for me; it’s strong, not too acidic, and has a good flavor profile that is in line with other Trader Joe’s coffees, but it will not be beating freshly brewed coffee for me anytime soon. Nescafé gets a solid 6/10 rating: it’s milder than the Trader Joe’s version and doesn't taste like very strong coffee, but it is still a pretty good option for busy mornings.

For an extremely quick and no-mess coffee solution, either would be a good option. Their price points are both relatively affordable — the Trader Joe’s option is $4.99 for 22 servings, while the Nescafé Clasico is $7.19 for 50 servings.

Finally, I returned to my trusty French press. While I don’t love the clean up of a French press, the ability to quickly make three to four cups of coffee without any grounds coming through is incredibly appealing to me.

It’s no espresso, and it pales in comparison to a classic café latte, but with a good syrup and a little warm, frothy milk, I’m able to convince myself it’s almost as good as any coffee shop on the Ave. I would rate the French press coffee a solid 9/10.

While I still enjoy the ability to purchase a nice espresso and latte on campus or on the Ave every once in a while, this week has really made me reflect on the way that I like to enjoy coffee and the various ways that I can save money. Since there are good, affordable instant coffee options and cheaper pour over methods, it’s easy to save money and avoid the coffee shop every once in a while.

It’s also possible to make syrups at home as a way to elevate your coffee drinking experience. By combining equal parts water and sugar with whatever you want to flavor your syrup with, then setting it to boil, taking it off the heat, and straining the syrup into a jar, it is extremely easy to make a tasty sweetener from scratch. My favorite flavorings to add to the simple syrup are cinnamon sticks, dried lavender buds, or a tablespoon of vanilla extract.

Have fun making your own coffee and creating a new morning ritual that can potentially save time and money, and making your living space into your own café for maximum studying and caffeinating purposes.

