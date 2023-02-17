Hot pot and rainy days

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

One of my favorite aspects of both reading and cooking is the ability to expand your taste buds, literally and metaphorically. Through a dish or a novel, you can get a glimpse of experiences that you were not previously familiar with, offering a chance to learn more.

This week, I wanted to try something new, making foods outside of my comfort zone and experiencing flavors in ways that were not necessarily familiar to me. I decided to look at two translated Japanese books to see what foods they had in store and how well I could replicate them at home.

Over winter break, I read “Norwegian Wood” by Haruki Murakami in a matter of days and was immediately intrigued by the mention of sukiyaki, a Japanese beef hot pot dish. In the story, one of the characters describes her cravings for the dish, seemingly symbolizing a desire for connection and the different bonds that the characters within the novel have with one another.

Because of how apparent the symbolism was for this dish in the book, it stood out to me. It differed quite significantly from how food was treated in other Murakami novels that I have read in the past.

Ted Mack, a professor of Asian literature and languages, emphasized how in much of Murakami’s other work characters eat quick and simple meals like spaghetti that are not necessarily significant to the characters or plot of his work.

“Sukiyaki is a dish people don't make just for kicks,” Mack said. “Like, spaghetti is this thing you throw together just to have a quick meal, right? Sukiyaki is not quite like that. It's usually more of a communal meal.”

Making this dish in the middle of a hectic week was a choice, but I decided to embark on my mission and create the dish to the fullest of my abilities, though I had to make some modifications.

I followed the Just One Cookbook recipe for sukiyaki, which is a Kanto-style rather than a Kansai-style recipe, and allowed for vegetarian substitutions. Despite being a hot pot dish and requiring a variety of different ingredients that I had never used before, like shirataki noodles and burdock root, this dish was surprisingly simple and its leftovers stored incredibly well.

The traditional recipe is served with raw eggs to dip the dish in, making for a richer experience. Unfortunately, I could not find the right pasteurized eggs to make this safe to eat at home, and I did not have the proper materials to sous vide the eggs as the recipe recommended.

Shirataki noodles are yam noodles that have a surprising chewiness to them, complementary to the variety of mushrooms that the recipe called for. My love for enoki mushrooms was heightened in this dish.

The next book I knew I wanted to pay homage to this week is one of my favorite books –– “Convenience Store Woman” by Sayaka Murata. Within these pages, Murata takes the reader into the life of Keiko, a woman who works at a convenience store and feels no desire to leave her world within the convenience store.

She finds an intense joy in the mundanity of the convenience store, and I knew I wanted to make a dish that would be representative of that joy while also being easy to make in my apartment. I settled on a very easy meal that Keiko is mentioned eating at the convenience store repeatedly, and which graces the cover of the U.S. edition of the book –– onigiri.

Onigiri is a stuffed Japanese rice ball, filled with a variety of different fillings. I also used Just One Cookbook’s recipe for onigiri. I made two different fillings for mine, one stuffed with pickled plums, and another filled with pickled daikon radish and seasoned burdock root.

The recipe gives two different methods for rolling the Onigiri, one with your hands and one using a piece of plastic wrap. I tried both methods and found that I was far more successful when I used the plastic wrap since it allowed me to use warm rice without burning my hands and achieve a more compact roll.

The pickled plums were a surprise. They deliver an intense saltiness to the relatively neutral flavor of the rice, though I felt as though the plum flavor was lost within the intensity of saltiness.

Overall, both fillings that I used were delightful, and the recipe’s suggestion to pan fry the leftovers in soy sauce to make yaki onigiri was a great use of the leftovers, especially since onigiri can dry out after a few hours.

It makes sense that Keiko would enjoy these in the middle of her long shifts at the convenience store. They are both simple to make and simple to eat.

Overall, I appreciated diving into these two dishes this week and thinking about the use of food in different cultures and various stories. I will be remaking these two dishes and finding a way to eat sukiyaki with eggs, as intended.

Reach columnist Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.