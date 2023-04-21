Meet the corvids

Editor’s note: “Murder Board” is a biweekly column dedicated to the crows and other corvids that lurk around UW campus.

Howdy, loyal caw-dience. We hope your quarter’s going well, that you avoided the worst of the Quad’s overzealous cherry blossom tourists, and that you’ve been treating every crow you see with love and respect. That last one’s the most important. If you don’t, the crows will notice. They’ve got a hit list. They’ll put you on it.

This week, we’re expanding on the family tree — that’s right. We’re not just looking at crows, but their cousins, too. It’s hard to become best buds with a crow (a life goal for all of us, right?) if you can’t tell a crow from a raven from a scrub jay.

To start off, crows are part of the genus “corvus,” or “corvidae,” which encapsulates around 127 species of bird. While trying to define exactly what makes a corvid a corvid is a little involved, corvids tend to have a higher intelligence than the average bird, likely because of their longer adolescence. This allows them time to grow and develop under the care of a more experienced parent, giving them, in essence, a longer edu-caw-tion.

From an appearance perspective, corvids tend to favor darker colorings, such as blues and blacks, and stand on sturdy legs and big bodies — they’re giant birds.

The three most common corvids in our region of Western Washington are Steller’s jays, the common raven, and the American crow, or, as we like to call that last one, “our most special little guys.”

While some members of the genus are very distinctive, such as the Steller’s jay, which boasts beautiful blue feathers and a stylish black crest — you’ll have no trouble spotting them — crows and ravens can be a little harder to tell apart to the untrained eye. They’re two of the largest members of the “passerine”family, they both make ominous noises, and they share similar coloring — unless you know what to look for, it can be easy to get stumped.

Luckily, UW alum Kaeli Swift’s got our back, as she created a definitive guide a few years back on how to tell them apart.

Primarily, the biggest difference between ravens and crows is physical size. Ravens are, by mass, about two times the size of crows, so, when in doubt, ask if they’re just a littlescary, or if they look like they’re about to start tapping, tapping at your chamber door. If it’s the latter — it’s a raven.

In addition to their larger stature, ravens also boast larger bills, made for digging into carrion (as well as the other staples of their diet) more effectively than our crow friends. Another easily spotted indicator of the differences between the two is going to lie in their tail feathers. Crows have a fan-shaped tail, whereas ravens have a wedge shape.

The two also have varied calls, which Swift has compiled here. We highly encourage you to check them out to not only help you understand what you’re hearing in the wild, but also because little dudes making funky noises is cool.

While we’re on the Swift fanclub train, we’d like to introduce you to the weekly challenge she created on her social media accounts called #CrowOrNo. With #CrowOrNo, Swift’s followers get the chance to put their corvid identification skills to the test. Now that you have a rudimentary understanding of some of the differences between crows and ravens — as well as some places to start on your own research — you can practice every Wednesday at @corvidresearch on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

We’ll see you again in two weeks with crow feeding tips, profiles on some of the folks who feed crows around campus, and an interview with UW’s very own @udub_crows. If you feed the crows regularly to the point where they recognize you, or know someone who does, please reach out to us at murderboarddaily@gmail.com if you’re interested in being featured in the column. We’d love to hear your stories.

In the meantime, take care, stay safe, and if you end up walking around campus in a midterm-induced fugue state, try bringing some walnuts along to make some new friends.

Reach writers Abigail Boyer and Chloe Peterson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites, @cpphoto_

