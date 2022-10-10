‘Normal People’ vs. Nietzsche: How to keep reading for fun in the midst of fall quarter

What do we do with our desire to “beach read” once the school year creeps back in? As lectures, assignments, and reminders of responsibility return at the start of fall quarter, students often give up on reading for fun.

Most universities say that college students should spend about two hours per credit they take on homework each week. With practically all of their free time vanishing as the new school year approaches, many students struggle taking breaks from class assignments to pick up a pleasure read.

“I have to be really intentional about planning and managing my time in order to have time to read, cause if I don’t do that, I literally just never do it,” Viviana Buehrer, a second-year student pursuing biochemistry, said.

For Buehrer, reading is not just a fun pastime, but also a powerful mental health tool.

“In general, spending time reading gives me a more balanced perspective which helps with anxiety and stress,” Buehrer said. “It shows you that things are gonna be fine.”

Anne Davis, anthropology and archeology librarian at Odegaard Undergraduate Library, curates the Good Reads collection. The collection is full of popular fiction and nonfiction books published in the last five years. She passionately believes that recreational reading should be encouraged by university libraries.

“Studies show that students who read for pleasure are just better readers in general because they're practicing that skill,” Davis said.

So, how do students incorporate reading into a daily routine that demands so much on their minds already? One approach is to change the way you think about reading. Davis suggests opening yourself to new formats.

“Always have an e-book loaded on your phone or tablet, and if you've just got a few minutes, you can read it,” Davis said.

E-books and audiobooks are great ways to fit reading for pleasure into college life on the go. For those who find it helpful to set goals, using apps like Goodreads or The StoryGraph can help keep yourself motivated. UW also has a unique opportunity to read while socializing with other booklovers in the form of the Young Adult Book Club.

“Reading, it's a great pastime, but also it's quite isolating,” Chelsea Ng, one of the club’s co-presidents, said. “So, we have reading, and then [the club provides] a social aspect. So you get the best of both worlds.”

For the latest campus book recommendations, be sure to check out the Good Reads collection on the second floor of Odegaard, or take a look at the UW Young Adult Book Club on Instagram. In the meantime, if you’re completely lost on what to read this fall, here are some recommendations from students and faculty:

“All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Historical Fiction)

“A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman (Fiction)

“The Namesake” by Jhumpa Lahiri (Bildungsroman, Domestic Fiction)

“If We Were Villains” by M.L. Rio (Thriller, Mystery)

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Mystery, Young Adult)

“Fun Home” by Alison Bechdel (Graphic Novel, Memoir)

Reach contributing writer Laura Schladetzky at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LSchladetzky

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.