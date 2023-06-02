On Bothell crows, little joys, and murders going to roost

Editor’s note: “Murder Board” is a biweekly column dedicated to the crows and other corvids that lurk around UW campus.

Abigail Boyer:

Spring quarter, for me, is always an exercise in remembering how to feel alive.

“It’s been January for months in both directions,” begins Kaveh Akbar’s poem “Wild Pear Tree,” which never feels more true than in Seattle, where spring comes so slowly that it feels like it will not come at all.

The cold seeps into my bones until I can feel the ice in the space between my knuckles. I watch reluctant students plod through the Quad, heads ducked and bogged down in so many layers that getting to class in 10 minutes against rattling trees and the wind’s teeth feels impossible. When I am not careful, my breath fogs in my apartment and days pass by without committing a single second to memory.

Part of this can be blamed on the weather. Part of this is the innate sadness that winter stops you from being able to run from. I can’t imagine that all of you are unfamiliar, dear readers.

But — but. Spring comes, as it always does, even if it is pulled kicking and screaming along into this new year. And I wake back up.

This doesn’t seem to have to do much with crows, or crows roosting, but I’m getting there. Once spring stops being a promise and warmth teases the idea of staying, it’s easy to pretend that this is how it will always be.

The Tuesday before dead week, Chloe and I packed pasta salad and peach iced tea into my car and drove to the UW Bothell campus, where the website promises an experience not unlike Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” We hoped to watch the sky swirl black (or, at least, black and blue) and watch the crows go to sleep.

The crows did not turn the sky black, dear readers. There was no great grand murder that took to the sky, 15,000 strong — like the website promises at their peak.

However, they did trickle in, flickering their way across the skyline as they made for the trees peppering the edges of the student center. Each new round of crows had Chloe and I looking up from our books and scrambling to our feet to track their progress, tracing their silhouettes against the sky with our fingers.

Between crows, we watched the sunset fall and the cotton swirl through the air. We swapped poems (Richard Siken, Mary Oliver) and caught up on pieces we’d missed of the other’s life. As dusk descended and it became clear that we would not see the great promised murder, we abandoned the garage rooftop and hiked down toward the treeline, Chloe with their camera, and me with my voice memos turned on.

On the student center field, an ultimate frisbee team had shed their layers. Out by the wetland edge, the crows shrieked at each other until it was all we could hear, until the “shhk” of Chloe’s shutter was invisible under the noise. We tramped our way back up as the sky went dark and marveled at the student garden; my eyes, inexplicably, teared up as I brushed my fingers over the tiny rounds of someday-apples and small kale leaves, assembled in a neat line, waiting to be planted.

The tears were not inexplicable. It was just that I remembered I was glad to be alive.

Often, I get too caught up in my own life to remember things like sunsets, like newly green leaves shuttering through street lights at night, like crows at dusk, screaming their lungs out (promising spring, promising summer) against cool night air thick with flying cotton and clouds of bugs and the smell of green. I am perpetually working on being present, on remembering to watch the crows spiral overhead and chase each other into the treeline. I am constantly trying to commit my friend’s smiles to memory. I want to hold the image of Chloe holding their camera up to the roost in my head. I want to keep the image of the garden at gloaming in my mind.

So, so. To sit on the roof of the Bothell parking garage and track the crows overhead is to remember the promise of summer. It’s to fill yourself up for the winter, to remember the reassurance of warm rain, of cotton, of strawberries turning ripe beneath the sun. It’s to know that everything ends. It’s to know that everything will begin again.

There were not 15,000 crows harbinging the end of the world or eternal summer. Winter will return, and the darkness will come back. I think that I will be okay.

Chloe Peterson:

This year, I hit a record low.

I wish I was being dramatic, but it’s the truth. For me, this year has been marred by heartbreak, clouding any joy that came simply, making life a big ol’ fog bank that simply wouldn’t burn up.

Something shifted, though, when I started feeding crows. Here were these intelligent little creatures who would see me and fly to me because they knew I was friendly and carried food. That was enough for them.

At some point, the joy of these interactions became enough for me, too.

I am relearning how to find the joys of life that come simply, and as I sat in Abigail’s car waiting for the crows to roost in Bothell for the night, I realized I was in the company of the two things that made me feel alive again.

As we sat in her car and watched dusk slouch forward, that thought looped again and again and again. We watched as the sun, crows, and two great blue herons all competed to see who could settle down first, each filling me with a sense of hesitant tranquility as we watched.

Eventually, it was time to move, and we made our way to the edge of the wetland in time to watch the great ascension into the sky as the crows moved to their final resting spot for the evening.

I cannot even begin to describe the sound of them as they took off, heralded by the feeling in my gut and the shift in the noise that told me things were finding an ending. The noise found ebb and flow as it rushed over us and the crows took to the sky from the trees to roost deeper in the wetlands for the night. We were completely surrounded, and suddenly I was crying as I tried to catch them in my camera.

This is the joy that keeps me living. With tears streaming down my face as birds take to the air, I am reminded again and again and again that there are simple things in the world that can make me feel alive.

The passion they inspire in me to drop everything to study them is a reminder that things can bring you happiness. I intend to follow that happiness as far as I can, and I encourage you to do the same for the things that inspire you.

The crows come together each night to rest and the sun rises and sets and everything is cyclical — even joy and despair.

Dear reader, as we break for the summer, I encourage you to find the little joys in each day. This life is not easy, but it is worth it.

Thank you for a wonderful first quarter of “Murder Board.” We will return in the fall.

