Pardon my French

Cooking is exploration, and just like reading a good book, it is an act that has an innate ability to take one on a journey without having to leave the comfort of home. This week, I decided to indulge in some armchair traveling to France, a place I have only visited vicariously but has nonetheless fascinated me for years.

The “Madeline” picture books were among my first introduction to the images of France that we all know so well. The simple beauty of the illustrations and the depiction of a city through the eyes of a child have truly stood the test of time.

However, it is Julia Child’s iconic memoir “My Life in France” that has most shaped my perceptions of France and French cooking, albeit through rose-colored glasses.

For those curious about the history of French food — as well as insight into the realities of working in a French kitchen — I would also highly recommend Bill Buford’s book “Dirt.” It may have proven to me that I would never, ever want to be a chef in an actual restaurant, but it did accurately capture the allure that French cooking has in an eloquent and engaging way.

This week, I decided to attempt two iconic recipes that I think are a great entry point to the magical world of French cooking: crêpes and French onion soup.

As always, these recipes were chosen with the intent of using easily accessible and budget-friendly ingredients as well as not being too time-consuming. Therefore, Child’s famous boeuf bourguignon will have to wait for another day.

I started off with the crêpes, which was the perfect lazy Sunday breakfast.

You make the crêpe batter almost like you’re making pasta dough. After whisking the dry ingredients together in a bowl, make a well in the center and add the eggs. Then, slowly whisk in the milk, gradually incorporating the flour until you have a loose batter. Let the batter rest for 15 to 20 minutes, and then you’re ready to start cooking.

Cook the crêpes one at a time, swirling the pan around as you add the batter so that it covers the whole surface. The crêpes cook quickly, and only take about three minutes each — but trust your instincts and judge whether the crêpes are done based on visual cues.

Once you have a stack of crepes ready to go, the real fun begins. The sky’s the limit when it comes to crêpe fillings, which is part of what makes them such a beloved and versatile dish. Cinnamon sugar is my go-to flavor, and I also really enjoyed a crêpe filled with lemon curd.

Whipped cream and fresh fruit would also be a great option, or, taking a savory approach and adding cheese, ham, spinach, or all three. My roommate had made homemade Nutella earlier in the week, and kindly donated some to the crêpe cause. I almost preferred the homemade version to the store bought, so if you are looking for a baking challenge, Nutella is a great idea.

Then, I made French onion soup, which, in my book, is one of the top three soups ever. What’s not to love about this dish — it’s hearty, delicious, and comes with cheesy bread on the side. The recipe I chose was designed to make the perfect bowl of soup for just one person, which meant that I was spared the tear-inducing task of chopping approximately 1 million onions.

Onion soups have been around for centuries, but this particular soup has its origins in 18th century France and, frankly, it couldn’t be simpler.

Slice the onions thinly, then caramelize them in butter along with some herbs and garlic. The key here is to be patient and let the onions caramelize slowly over a medium heat. Anything hotter would scorch the onions rather than coaxing the flavor out. This particular recipe called for chicken stock, but I think that you could easily substitute it with beef or vegetable stock, and it would still be just as good.

The final step is to find some good crusty bread, top it with some gruyère cheese, and broil it until the bread is toasty and the cheese is melted. Just make sure to keep a close eye on the toast while it is broiling to avoid burning anything or catching parchment paper on fire.

I was able to enjoy my soup almost exactly an hour after I had started preparing my ingredients, and a lot of that time was hands-off. The soup was perfect, and made exactly one, hearty bowl that left me full, but not overstuffed. I have a tendency to embark on cooking projects that leave me with almost too many leftovers, so this was a pleasant surprise.

Lastly, the French dish that I didn’t get around to making this week, but will be attempting as soon as summer rolls around is ratatouille. It’s a classic of French peasant cooking that has become instantly recognizable thanks to the iconic Disney film.

As a personal goal, I want to be better about cooking with seasonal ingredients, and because ratatouille is essentially a stew made with summer veggies, I decided that my best bet would be to wait a bit longer in order to get the best flavor out of my ratatouille experience.

While I didn’t attempt anything as crazy as cooking my way through “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” a lá “Julie & Julia,” I was nonetheless immensely satisfied with my foray into this realm of cuisine, and have a renewed appreciation for the wonders of crêpes and onion soups.

