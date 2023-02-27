Poindexter Coffee: A Brooklyn Avenue hideaway

Editor’s note: “The Weekly Grind” is a weekly column reviewing the various coffee shops and study outlets in the U-District.

This week, I made “Weekly Grind” history and ventured slightly past our beloved University Way NE to review the Graduate hotel’s Poindexter Coffee. While only a few seconds walk further than many of the Ave’s staples, Poindexter is often overlooked when talking about U-District coffee spots.

Prior to my visit, I asked around to see if anyone had been before, but the general consensus was that it is just somewhere they walk past on their way to Trader Joe’s. Pointdexter is within spitting distance of week four’s Leon Coffee House — so much so that I can see the neon window lights from my seat at Poindexter.

Determined to investigate this potentially hidden coffee and study spot, I set off on a seven-minute walk over to 4507 Brooklyn Ave NE. Poindexter, I will admit, does not have the same independent coffee shop allure as many of the others I have reviewed. This is largely due to its connection to the Graduate hotel; the coffee shop feeds into the hotel lobby and is clearly managed by hotel staff. Despite this, I found that the café did a good job of creating a cozy atmosphere, with unique art and wallpapering mimicking local charm.

The large seating area is furnished with greenery, ambient lighting, and a collection of ocean-themed artwork. The decor is well-balanced, as the warm, eclectic atmosphere isn't overpowering. There was a significant amount of table space available, though it largely was home to breakfast dates and hotel guests rather than students studying.

With that in mind, I actually quite enjoyed the study-ability here. Even with a more social dynamic, I didn't find the café to be too loud. Rather, the light chatter and hotel lobby music helped me focus. The noise level was certainly nothing a good pair of headphones couldn’t tune out.

While the ample table space unfortunately wasn't matched with outlet accessibility, the bar seating did feature a few charging ports. The Wi-Fi was strong, despite being shared with hotel lobby guests.

Normally, I would interview other UW students in the café to get a better feel for it, but unfortunately, I couldn't find any students during my visit. Instead, I talked with local Seattleite Hannah, who was also visiting Poindexter for the first time and shared a lot of my first impressions.

“I really like the interior, it's really cute and cozy,” Hannah said. “There's a little less space for individual people, it seems like it would be really good for group studying.”

I really did enjoy the ambience here, and I never had any trouble focusing. I rate the study-ability 4/5.

My go-to iced Americano with oat milk was $4 flat, falling in the middle ground of pricing. While not as cheap as Starbucks or last week’s Bulldog News, it is certainly cheaper than many of the other coffee shops in the area. I did note that they charge a full $1 extra for alternative milks, which seems a bit high compared to other cafés.

Their menu is limited but quite cheap if you're not one for drink alterations. Flavorings are limited and add $0.75 to your drink. Poindexter clearly prioritizes simple and easy drinks, and is a super affordable option for anyone just looking to grab a quick latte or cold brew. Overall, I rate it 3/5 for affordability.

Last, but certainly not least, is quality. This was a solid cup of coffee. Nothing stood out to me as spectacular, but nothing stood out to me as problematic either. The espresso was strong and the milk was creamy, all the classic qualities of a good iced Americano with oat milk.

I will say, after six weeks of reviewing this drink, I really have grown to appreciate the finer details of the combination. Poindexter checks all the boxes without going above and beyond in any one criteria.

“Coffee-wise, I've only been here once, but what I’ve had is really good,” Hannah said.

They give you the option of choosing a paper or plastic straw, and while I tried my luck with the paper straw, I would not encourage you to follow in my footsteps.

As it is part of a hotel, Poindexter serves as a great spot to grab anything you may need for a long study session. Their grab-and-go fridges have everything from bottled water to salads. They also appear to have an extensive wine selection, which could be beneficial depending on how well your finals week is going. All in all, Poindexter has earned themselves a 3.5/5 for quality.

Poindexter received a 4/5 overall rating, further cementing it in the middle ground of “Weekly Grind” archives.

As I reflect on my visit, I am glad I ambitiously trekked a whole extra block to give Poindexter a visit. While not perfect, I think it has the potential to be a great study spot and is excellent if you want to feel a bit more separated from the UW bubble.

Reach columnist Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com.

