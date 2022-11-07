Portage Bay’s little secret delivers delicious comfort food

Saint Bread stands as a chapel-like building on the Portage Bay — beautiful white paint with black accented wood covers the facade of the former Jensen Motor Boat Company. To the right of the building are outdoor picnic tables on gravel for those sparse, sunny days, and on the opposite side, a covered patio with radiant heaters that are perfect for a chat with a friend or two.

Inside Saint Bread is an open kitchen, barista station, and a pastry case; it smells of roasted coffee, fresh pastries, and rendering beef tallow. A stained glass portrait of a woman holding a grain of wheat and a loaf of bread welcomes you inside this sacred place of yeast. Order at the counter, grab your beverage, and head outside — hopefully, you get a table under a heater.

Yasuaki saito opened Saint Bread on April 20, 2021, right before the COVID-19 omicron variant and subsequent variants broke out.

“The pandemic hit and we were a little bit too far along to pull back, but we were also very hopeful,” saito said.

Like all restaurants during the pandemic, Saint Bread dealt with rising food costs, decreased foot traffic, and health uncertainties. Saito hails UW’s research labs and the UW Medical Center as the reason why they are still in business today.

“The first responders [and] front-line health care workers, they were the ones that floated us for the first few months,” saito said. “We are so grateful for that.”

Saint Bread is an active participant in bettering their community. Recently, they held an abortion access fundraiser, and they are consistent donors to local food banks. Saito recognizes his responsibility to the U-District community and the importance of an altruistic business model.

“We don’t necessarily talk about [community service], and maybe that’s a problem,” saito said. “Maybe we should speak about it more … it's really important for every community member to do their part, however that looks.”

Saint Bread’s coffee is delicious, slightly fruity, and rich. Their pastries are comforting and creative, and the “saint cheeseburger” and “fried egg sandwich” are holy.

WRITER RECOMMENDS: Saint cheeseburger

Perfection presents itself in foiled sandwich paper. Inside, you will find a marriage of cheese, ground beef, shredded lettuce, and fermented chili aioli between a soft, but sturdy Portuguese sweet bun.

The first thing your tongue will notice is the aggressively salted smashed ground beef patty. The burger’s edges are browned and crunchy, like all things good. The sweet, buttery bun is addictive; a perfect contrast to the intensely savory patty. The famed Kraft singles American cheese provide the ooey and gooey. The fermented serrano and Anaheim chili aioli is on par with any burger sauce in existence. At the end, house dill pickles cut through the heaviness.

The Saint Cheeseburger is a pure, no-frills masterpiece that every meat-and-bun person must try — the best burger I have ever tasted.

Next time you find yourself in the southwest part of campus, be sure to stop by Saint Bread for some exemplary food. Their menu, as well as their hours, can be found on their website.

