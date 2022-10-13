Power hour — on a budget

Editor’s note: “Blasted on a Budget” is a bi-weekly column providing tips and tricks on how to drink alcohol — responsibly — as a penniless college student.

The Lord works in mysterious ways, and by “the Lord,” we’re referring to Rolling Rock beer. If you’re unfamiliar with Rolling Rock, imagine it’s a warm summer day, and you’re wading your feet in a lake, with your left hand firmly holding an ice-cold beer. Life feels perfect, and you couldn’t worry if you tried. Now imagine your friend dumps their entire water bottle in your beer along with a splash of deer piss — that’s Rolling Rock.

Rolling Rock is, however, the cheapest beer option by a whole cent per fluid ounce. So, we bought two racks and put the classic R.R. to the test with the age-old tradition of a “power hour”: one shot of beer, every minute, for an hour.

Minute Zero

Grayson Irwin: Leading up to the start, I felt ready. After dropping around the 50 minute mark of my first power hour, I was fully prepared to redeem myself. Rolling Rock was not my beer of choice, but I knew I had to do it — if not for myself, then for the fans. I also knew that it would provide the opportunity for Charlie to reinvent himself.

Charlie Darnall: When I was a junior in high school, my mom found seven Rolling Rocks in my pants drawer and grounded me. As I stood there, on the back porch of my own home in the big city, gazing at the beers in front of me, I felt a wave of maturity and pride wash over me. “This is what men do,” I thought. “They don’t hide beer in their pants drawer. They take a shot of that beer every minute for an hour.”

Minute Three

GI: “EAST” by Earl Sweatshirtcame on as I took a shot of Rolling Rock. Life could not be worse. I hate Charlie.

CD: “EAST” by Earl Sweatshirt came on as I took a shot of Rolling Rock. Life could not be better. I love myself.

Minute 10

GI: I was already feeling it in my stomach and deeply regretting the meal I ate before. Only one-sixth of the way through the power hour and I quickly became content with the idea of failure. I couldn’t care less about our fans; I was becoming someone I’m not. Rolling Rock can do that to a person — like when Charlie’s mom took his beers and he cried so hard he threw up.

CD: I was feeling good with 10 beer shots down. I thought of my heartless mother and how she so violently ripped those Rolling Rocks from my drawer — how I screamed and cried that day. But that day has passed, and in the spirit of Rolling Rock, I was born again. A free man.

Minute 30

GI: It seemed impossible that we were only halfway through — I felt like the blueberry girl from “Willy Wonka.” It didn’t help that Charlie was so confident and comfortable in his Rolling Rock consumption. I wanted to be him. I will be him.

CD: As the pride of downing the Rolling Rocks like some sort of masochistic alcoholic started to fade, I was distracted by our good friend, Bob Buchanan. Although we’re barely into fall, he said, “The days are getting darker. The clouds of misery fall upon those who slight our Lord with such childish games.”

Minute 45

GI: I was going to throw up. Following each drink, my mouth would salivate for a solid 50 seconds, fading just in time for the next shot — it was perpetual pain. I felt a dark cloud roll over me, as if some otherworldly creature was using my suffering as a gateway to possess me. In those moments, my life flashed before my eyes. I reminisced on the Mariners game we went to and the awful mixed drinks we tried, and feared this could be the end. Suddenly, Bob began to chant some incantations, and my pain slowly dissipated. He saved my life.

Bob: “Boushka veska.” (We’re not sure what he meant by this, but one could surmise that he just saved all of your lives as well).

CD: This was my moment of weakness where I began to wonder if Grayson and I were ruining our intellectual reputation at The Daily. “Will they only see us as degenerate binge drinkers?” I wondered. After all, we’ve only been writing about drowning our bodies in cheap beer and liquor. I soon became hostile towards what we had created, and wished I could return to my stylish Dr. Martens and extensive vocabulary. But before I could say something mildly pretentious, I saw Grayson gag. Those feelings of inferiority faded and I realized we were doing something that no other writer had accomplished: Drinking a bunch, and then writing about drinking a bunch.

Minute 59

GI: My life felt like a Mucinex commercial, with my body slowly turning into the giant amorphous blob that is Mr. Mucus. But, I could see the light at the end. I was almost free.

CD: At this moment, I was one minute away from entering manhood.

Minute 60

GI: We won — but at what cost? Well, actually a pretty cheap one.

CD: As I downed the last shot of beer, I felt pride and joy fill my body. This moment was so much better than when my mom took my Rolling Rocks and I cried so hard I threw up.

Bob: The fog is nigh.

