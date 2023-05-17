Rain and Rainbow: Latina-owned ‘90s-inspired thrift opens up on the Ave

Upon entry to Rain and Rainbow, the bubblegum pink and violet walls immediately transport you to the bedroom of a popular, middle school girl whose miniskirts and mood rings were the envy of many.

The mannequins are dressed in a variety of ‘90s archetypes from Fran Fine to Naomi Campbell, sporting everything from cargo pants to Liz Claiborne beaded blouses. There is a small selection of new items like jewelry, soaps, and handbags, but the majority of the catalog comes secondhand, and seemingly straight out of the closet of a cool aunt.

Rain and Rainbow, located on 5214 University Way NE, is a one-woman show created and operated by Gaby Sanchez. The store derives its name and niche from the owner’s optimism and affinity for the fashion of the ‘90s and early 2000s.

“It just makes me happy to make people happy,” Sanchez said. “Clothing affects your self-esteem, how you feel, and how the world sees you. So, when someone leaves happy, I'm happy.”

After the Ave recently lost the popular vintage retail store Valley of Roses Boutique, Rain and Rainbow is a welcome addition to the collection of secondhand stores in the U-District. A lap around the store quickly reveals that it houses a curated selection of items that fit into the store’s niche of ‘90s-inspired attire.

Although the store is a curated vintage store, its prices are on par with — and often less expensive than — the other stores along the Ave. Sanchez aims to keep the store affordable while honoring the value of specific pieces. Unique and higher-quality items are separated from the bunch and styled on mannequins, while other items are available on standalone racks in the middle of the store.

Sanchez herself was born in the early ‘90s and finds herself taking inspiration from the wardrobes of TV shows like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Moesha,” “The Nanny,” and “Lizzie McGuire.” This inspiration is reflected in the store’s racks, packed with turtlenecks, slip dresses, and babydoll tops. The storefront opened April 19, but customers can also access a portion of the inventory on the store’s website.

Prior to this venture, Sanchez got her start selling clothes at bazaars and flea markets with her mother and younger sister in Venezuela. This allowed her to relocate to the United States where she pivoted to corporate work, but recently returned to her passion for vintage clothing.

After just a year of selling online, she moved into the current storefront and already hopes to expand into selling at local weekend street markets as well as offering sewing and mending classes at the store. Her heritage and experience selling clothing in Venezuela and Panama is present in the store, both in its catalog and trajectory.

“I want people to come in and feel comfortable [to] speak Spanish or listen to Spanish music,” Sanchez said. “I enjoy speaking Spanish, it’s pretty fun getting to know people that are from Argentina or Mexico or El Salvador.”

The store’s location on the upper end of the Ave means less foot traffic, but the shop’s unique and focused inventory speaks for itself and moves the store beyond the label of a hidden gem. Be sure to stop by in-person or online to get your fix of unique and carefully curated ‘90s staples.

Reach writer Caroline Carr at arts@dailyuw.com.

