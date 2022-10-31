Scary movies to lift the college student’s spirit

Forget Friday the 13th — nothing is scarier than Halloween on a Monday, especially as a college student. More specifically, as a college student in an 8:30 class on Tuesday.

Whether you’re going out with friends or staying in, you can always count on a scary movie to get you in the Halloween spirit. So, put away that Monster Energy drink and Starbucks mocha frappuccino, because these frightening flicks will keep you up all night.

“Cure” (1997)

UW Film Club president PJ Knapke recommends this Japanese psychological thriller. “Cure” follows a detective as he investigates a series of violent murders, where each murderer is found by the victim’s body with no recollection of what happened.

“It’s an excellent atmospheric horror film with the best sound design ever,” Knapke said. “Films like ‘Zodiac’ and ‘Parasite’ would not exist without this movie.”

“House” (1977)

I watched “House” last week during the previously mentioned film club’s Halloween meeting, and it is definitely the weirdest movie I’ve ever seen. Director Nobuhiko Obayashi’s experimentalist film gained cult classic status through its surrealist style and bizarre scenes.

“It distinguishes itself from others in that the horror is not meant to scare you, but meant to amaze you,” UW Film Club podcast lead Drew Favors said.

“Oculus” (2013)

First-year Malia Callier recommends “Oculus.” Mike Flanagan, creator of the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” directed this 2013 supernatural psychological horror. The film follows two siblings as they uncover the mystery of an antique mirror that may be responsible for their parents’ violent deaths.

“It was actually pretty suspenseful, and it didn’t go the way I would have thought it would,” Callier said.

You can always count on horror movies to make you feel smart. Like, what kind of person thinks it’s a good idea to walk slowly down a dark hallway to open a door to a room with creepy noises coming from it? I know I would be sprinting out of there at the first sign of trouble.

I’m going to lean a little into that ego boost as I tell you about some stellar scary movie recommendations – my recommendations.

“Ready or Not” (2019)

If you like “Knives Out,” this movie is for you. “Ready or Not” is a comedy horror that follows Grace, a woman who marries into the wealthy Le Domas family. Things take a sinister and bloody turn during the wedding night when her in-laws insist on a deadly game of hide-and-seek.

“What We Do in the Shadows” (2014)

This horror comedy mockumentary follows the undead lives of four vampire flatmates in the modern world. If that’s not enough for you, I have two words: queercoded vampires — although, let’s be honest, what piece of vampire media isn’t at least a little queer? With beloved director, writer, and actor Taika Waititi at the helm of this film, there’s little room to disappoint any viewers.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (2020)

From the creators of “The Haunting of Hill House,” this Netflix show is equal parts mystery, drama, and horror. Governess Dani goes to Bly Manor to look after two orphaned children at the behest of their uncle, but something is wrong with the manor … and the children themselves. If you enjoy suspense, secrecy, and sapphic yearning, this slow-burn gothic horror is for you.

‘Tis the season for a good scare — I hope you all have a fabulous Halloween, whether you have a Tuesday 8:30 class or not. And if you do, and you still party hard, you have my eternal respect.

Happy Halloweekend, or should I say … Halloweekday.

Reach contributing writer Myla Janssen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mylajanssen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.