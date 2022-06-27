Staff Picks: 6/27-7/1

What we’re watching

It’s 2022, so you’d effectively be living under a rock if you haven’t heard of “Fleabag,” the one-woman show turned limited series masterpiece by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. However, “Crashing,” Waller-Bridge’s other limited series that premiered just a few months prior in 2016, feels as though it’s the one hiding under a rock — and you’ll want to uncover it.

“Crashing” follows six sporadic and loveable nomads who become property guardians of an unused hospital. They’re not squatters, as Kate likes to point out, but their living situation is far from optimal, adding an exciting and humorous element to the already chaotic dynamics.

The plot is mostly driven by Lulu, played by Waller-Bridge herself, who randomly comes to visit childhood best friend Anthony for supposedly pure reasons, although Anthony has since moved on and is now living with his fiancee, Kate. While this love triangle cliché sounds familiar, Waller-Bridge employs her usual gags to freshen it up, making it both extreme and raunchy, yet also touching and well-grounded.

Add to the mix “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey who plays Sam, a sex-crazed jock who’s anything but noble, and comedic-relief characters Fred, a nerdy pushover, Melody, a French artist, and Colin, her muse, and you’ll find yourself binging this six episode series in a couple of hours.

It’s not “Fleabag” (in my opinion, not much can compare) but it’s still Waller-Bridge’s tightly-written and well-acted British humor — if you have some time to spare this summer, I’d recommend watching “Crashing” before Netflix snatches it away.

What we’re listening to

After six long years, Beyoncé is almost back with her seventh solo studio album. Although it doesn’t come out until the end of July, the Queen of Bae has thrown us masses a bone and released “BREAK MY SOUL,” a single from the upcoming album, “RENAISSANCE.”

Out just in time for the start of summer, “BREAK MY SOUL” is the classic Beyoncé dance bop we all know and love. In typical Beyoncé fashion, it also promotes good vibes and living your best life. With lyrics like “I'm takin' my new salvation, and I'ma build my own foundation, got motivation, I done found me a new foundation,” it’s hard to not “release the stress” and “release ya wiggle.”

The track has also been credited for being part of the rebirth of classic house music, with its constant and booming bass evoking the feeling of being in a ‘90s dance club. “BREAK MY SOUL” is on brand for Beyoncé, a song that is both important to the music industry while simultaneously being a good song to just turn on and groove to.

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” drops on all streaming platforms July 29. Until then, happy listening.

What we’re reading

Last week, I hit my head really hard on my bed frame, and then promptly struggled through a headache for the next few days. It’s OK, you can laugh. It honestly is kind of funny. Since reading for fun was one of the only things I could do that wouldn’t make my head hurt more, I decided to pick up one of the books that has been sitting on my bookshelf for a bit, “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern.

“The Starless Sea” follows Zachary Ezra Rawlins, a graduate student who stumbles upon a book entitled “Sweet Sorrows,” which tells the story of a missed opportunity from his childhood involving a mysterious painted door. Upon entering said door, one would be transported to a place called the Starless Sea, a secret realm dedicated to protecting stories.

While Zachary attempts to figure out why “Sweet Sorrows” so closely describes his own life, he is dragged into a world of intrigue and fantasy that is constantly on the verge of collapsing, a world which he may be destined to save.

“The Starless Sea” is a book in which multiple stories of love, loss, adventure, and magic are intertwined to create a larger one. Every time I thought I knew where the story was headed, something new surprised me and kept me on the edge of my seat.

If you are interested in fantasy books that expertly weave together reality and aspects of fairy tales, then I highly recommend you add “The Starless Sea” to your reading list.

What we’re up to

With it being the last week of June, there are only so many pride events you can attend before the season is over. If you are also feeling in the spirit, there are a few things I would recommend to keep the ghost of Harvey Milk and the mummy in Dorian Corey's closet off your back.

First, I’d recommend supporting a queer-owned business in the city. Swing by Big Little News in Capitol Hill to grab some international fashion magazines, or Peace, Love & Happiness Club in Fremont for some house plants and crystals. If thrifting is more of your thing, then check out Lifelong or Out of the Closet who both support people with HIV or AIDS.

To gain a little cultural knowledge if you are still in the closet with those things (excuse the pun), I would suggest watching some episodes of “UNHhhh” with drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. The first season of “Sort Of” on HBO Max is also a show I personally recommend for anyone who has ever felt like an outsider.

For books, there’s always a few I can recommend from most banned book lists with “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe being a personal favorite, the memoir “Sissy” by Jacob Tobia, and a new discovery for me, the classic, “The Faggots & Their Friends Between Revolutions” by Larry Mitchell.

Now go forth and enjoy all this queer content, and if you get thristy along the way just stop off at Wildrose or Queer/Bar for a drink. I know I will.

