Staff Picks: 7/11-7/15

What we’re watching

Sarah Kahle, Development Editor (@sarkahle)

Editor’s note: The following section contains mentions of suicide, sexual abuse, and racism.

Let me just preface this by saying that, in my defense, I honestly didn’t know this show was this gay when I stumbled across it. “Hollywood,” a Netflix original mini-series that premiered in 2020, features a cheekily meta ensemble cast in post-World War II Hollywood. The plot revolves around a movie called “Meg,” exploring the connotations of fame and vice, as well as the dreams of those hoping to make it big.

It paints a heartwarming, revisionist picture of what Hollywood could have been if the people in power during that era had made better, more moral decisions. Laura Harrier portrays Camille Washington, a young Black actress, starring as Meg in a fictionalized account of the real woman, Peg Entwistle, who jumped off of the Hollywoodland sign. Don’t worry, I already Googled it for you — yes, it really used to be called the Hollywoodland sign, before it was shortened in 1949.

The chemistry between Jeremy Pope’s character, a young screenwriter named Archie Coleman, and Rock Hudson, a young actor played by Jake Picking, was endearingly sweet and mushy, and Patti LuPone stands out as cheating housewife turned studio executive Avis Amberg. I also enjoyed how the story started with Jack Castello, a struggling actor with a pregnant wife who starts working as a prostitute to get his foot in the door in Hollywood, and then zooms out to the rest of the characters.

Without giving too much more away, the series is a little too rosy to be believable and also gives too much credit to white people in positions of power. For all its optimism, it features some unsettling themes that are neither given the proper trigger warnings or fully fleshed out, leaving some jarring scenes poorly glossed over.

For example, there’s a moment where Jack dresses up as a police officer specifically to intimidate a Black man, which was handled way too casually. Sexual abuse runs somewhat rampantly unexamined throughout the first few episodes and is really never addressed with the sincerity it deserves. Neither is self harm or depression, though the series centers a bit hypocritically around the storyline of an actress whose suicide was sensationalized for decades.

Despite its many issues, “Hollywood” was a surprisingly fuzzy, feel-good watch by the end, and I cried more than a few times. It was sexy, bordering on smutty, but also sweet and touching. It’s an escape from the hellish media that currently surrounds us, and in that sense, it was a nice fantasy series.

What we’re listening to

Victor Simoes, writer (@victorhaysser)

This week, the album that has been on repeat for me is Brazilian artist Tim Bernardes’ “Mil Coisas Invisíveis.” “Mil Coisas Invisíveis” is his first solo work in five years since his last release, “Recomeçar,” in 2017, one of the most outstanding records in the new popular Brazilian music (música popular brasileira, or MPB) scene. His previous album prominently discusses the cyclical nature of life, and in this new record, he sets the tone for the latest cycle in his career with the album opener, “Nascer, Viver, Morrer,” singing, "Born again right in the middle of life."

With production, direction, compositions, and arrangements organized by the singer, Tim Bernardes caresses and anguishes over scars collected along his journey into his thirties. Throughout the album’s 15 track-run, Bernardes sings about romance, unfinished relationships, carnal desires, and the act of making music. His references walk through the past while staying in tune with the contemporary world.

My favorite track on the album is “BB (Garupa de Moto Amarela).” This tune is simply enchanting, and invites you to listen to it on loop for hours without getting sick of it. If the instrumental wasn’t already enough, the song's lyrics are beautiful, and its melody traps the listener into a musical labyrinth in which there's no hurry in finding the way out.

What we’re reading

Elizabeth Mugho, writer (@ElizabethMugho)

At the end of my third spring quarter at UW, the only thing I could think of was that I needed a freaking vacation. I needed to get away from my computer, from deadlines and due dates, and indulge myself with activities that I enjoyed. When I finally left for my long-awaited trip with some friends to Europe, I knew I needed a quick and easy book to read as I journeyed through France and Spain. Emily Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation” was the perfect book to get lost in while I lounged about in airports, during train rides, and on lazy beach days.

Everyone I knew who had read “People We Meet on Vacation” recommended actually reading the book while on vacation, and I can definitely see why. The book follows two best friends, who have an annual tradition of taking a summer trip together until they have a sudden falling out. “People We Meet” starts as the main character, Poppy, tries to rekindle her friendship with Alex by taking one more fateful trip together. If you’re a fan of the friends-to-lovers romance trope, this book is one you’ll love.

Henry does an impeccable job of creating such a delicate and intense bond between these two characters that still feels grounded in reality, as the two characters often bicker and tease each other just like real friends would.

The mystery behind their falling out is also kept out of the reader’s reach, with Henry constantly jumping between the past and the present until all is revealed at the end, making me tear through the book trying to figure out what could have possibly gone wrong between these two characters.

While “People We Meet on Vacation'' is often airy, it also has its share of deep moments, focusing on the pasts and traumas the two characters endured during their lives, and how it shaped them into who they were. There were times that I felt more seen than I’d like to admit as I read Poppy talk about her life, her fears, and her struggles. However, it also made me root for them more.

If you’re looking for a light and fast read with a side of depth, I definitely recommend adding “People We Meet on Vacation” to your reading list. In a world of underdeveloped romance plots and rushed writing, I think that Henry was really able to build these two up in a way that felt real and earned all at once.

What we’re doing

Natalie Roy, General Sections Editor (@nataliedroy)

One of the hardest parts of being in college is finding time to play video games. When I was young, I had all the time to play video games, but lacked the money to actually buy them. Now, I finally have a bit of money to splurge on games I want every now and then, but between work and classes, it’s borderline impossible to have time to play.

As this is likely my last summer before I become an adult burdened with a full-time job, I’m trying to spend these next weeks going through a few of the games I’ve procrastinated on playing. The first game in that pile is “Metroid Dread,” Nintendo’s action adventure platformer which released last fall.

“Metroid Dread” is the newest installment in the Metroid franchise and the first 2D Metroid game to release in 19 years. In it, you play as Samus Aran, a bounty hunter who loses all her powers after landing on Planet ZDR. Tasked with regaining her powers to get off the planet, Samus battles a variety of bosses and robots to make it out alive.

The gameplay is challenging, yet rewarding. While boss fights start off frightening and difficult, each fight grants you a new ability, completely changing how you interact with the game’s landscape. Not to mention, the game is particularly good at blending cutscenes and gameplay together, letting you tackle and shoot enemies in cinematic and satisfying ways unlike anything I’ve seen before.

Judging by the length of the walkthrough I turn to after losing a boss battle for the tenth time, I’d say I have about three or four bosses left before I get to the game’s ending, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the story concludes. If you have a Nintendo Switch and somehow haven’t played the game yet, it’s definitely worth your time.

