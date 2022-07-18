Staff Picks: 7/18-7/22

What we’re watching

Marissa Rackner, writer (@marissarackner)

I’m not embarrassed to say that my TV and movie taste is limited to romantic comedies and trashy reality television. While I don’t feel qualified to be giving out show recommendations, seeing as I hold a special place in my heart for “Love Island,” I do feel the need to share my latest favorite show — “Red Oaks” on Amazon Prime.

I’m not sure where my recent obsession with East Coast ’80s country club summers came from, but I’m here for it, and all the short shorts, big hair, and legwarmers they entail.

“Red Oaks,” which primarily takes place in a small town New Jersey country club, has three seasons with about 10 episodes in each. It has an engaging coming-of-age plot with some dry humor sprinkled in here and there.

I loved the show, because I found it to be relatable for most college students. The main character, David Meyers, is a 20-year-old aspiring Jewish director, who struggles to balance relationships, money, and “finding yourself” after college; an issue our generation often seems to grapple with.

The show has multiple storylines within it that cause the characters’ lives to overlap, adding to the drama. There are affairs, insider trading, drug dealing, and more — “Red Oaks” truly never has a dull moment.

If you find yourself bored of cheesy Netflix rom-coms, I recommend watching “Red Oaks.” Be prepared though, after watching it, there’s a good chance you’ll want an all new ’80s inspired wardrobe and dream of moving to New York to find your true self.

What we’re listening to

Rosa Sittig-Bell, writer (@rosasittybell)

Dancing on the fine line between melancholic and dreamy, Lily Chou-Chou’s album “Kokyū (呼吸),” sung by a fictional singer, has served as my soundtrack for long walks inside Interlaken Park or waiting for Seattle’s perpetually late buses in the heat.

Chou-Chou’s album was directly inspired by a 2001 film called “All About Lily Chou-Chou,” centered around young disenfranchised students in the Japan countryside, their relationships with Lily Chou-Chou’s music, the people around them, and themselves. The film has a small but dedicated cult following, often found on online forums where the music transcends the framing of the film about a singer, and instead becomes a deep, emotional, and powerful supplement to Lily Chou-Chou’s music.

When I untangle my earbuds and listen to “Kokyū,” the cord that attaches it to the movie disappears, as the listener creates their own imagined landscape to Chou-Chou’s enchanting vocals. Chou-Chou’s music is difficult to pin down. It is unsettling, comforting, and exists in a liminal space between reality and sleep, as if the artist that brings insurmountable emotion to the listener doesn’t even exist.

Next time you find yourself caught in the frustration of coming into adulthood in a stressful and often painful time, I recommend you give Lily Chou-Chou’s music a listen. Just like the teenagers in “All About Lily Chou-Chou,” you never know where it might take you.

What we’re reading

Kate Companion, writer (@kate_companion)

This summer I’ve been gravitating towards essay collections as my genre of choice. They’re short and sweet, digestible yet thought-provoking, and make me feel accomplished when I breeze through one chapter or five in an afternoon.

Recently, I devoured Eve Babitz’s “Black Swans” and adored it. Admittedly, I have never been to Los Angeles, and, unfortunately, you will find me at my barista job this summer rather than dining at the Chateau Marmont with an eclectic bunch of friends, acquaintances, and lovers. However, “Black Swans” was the perfect read that allowed me a bit of armchair traveling without crossing the line into total escapism.

A personal favorite was the “Tangoland” chapter devoted to Babitz’s tango obsession and the intricacies and idiosyncrasies of the dance scene she stumbled upon in her quest to master the passion and tragedy of the tango.

Her writing is direct and she doesn’t mince her words, and yet Babitz’s imagery is vibrant. Her love for life, people, and her city — both the good, the bad, and the in-between — is palpable on every page. She masterfully walks the line between memoir and fiction, and her conversational tone makes it seem like you’re being told a great story over a long dinner by a friend, dramatic embellishments and all.

For flair, insight, and a healthy dose of gossipy “oohs” and “ahhs,” I highly recommend anything by Eve Babitz. Bonus points if you read it outside in the sunshine — it’s what Eve would want.

What we’re doing

Julia Park, writer (@thejuliastory)

It costs $50 for a Rec Class Pass at the IMA each quarter. Is it worth it?

“You don’t even go that much,” my parents pointed out when I told them about it. They’re right — stumbling my way through sophomore year (which felt like freshman year, except in person this time) on five to six hours of sleep a night left me feeling too tired to go to the gym as often as would have made those $50 worthwhile.

Despite their protests, I bought it anyway.

Perusing the calendar of classes at the IMA, I discovered that my schedule usually worked with their Zumba class. I started going, and pretty soon, I was hooked. This summer, I’m continuing my obsession by taking classes with my mom and sister at our local YMCA.

I can’t quite explain how I started liking it. Maybe it was the Luis Fonsi or Shakira blasting across the room giving me some strangely nostalgic high school Spanish class vibes, or the fact that I needed a break from sitting at my desk all day trying to write a paper for my English class (or even an article for The Daily). Maybe it was the desire to prove to myself that I could still dance, even though I’d forgotten almost everything my ballet teacher taught me in fourth grade before I quit.

Whatever it was, it was liberating. The loud music, the bright sneakers, even the sweat was a welcome change from wasting away in my room. This summer, it has been even more important while taking classes online. I find that it’s hard to make myself get out of the house, but I never regret it when I do.

Perhaps most of all, these Zumba classes are teaching me to be OK with laughing at myself in the mirror and not getting every step perfect. Yes, there’s a time to watch our steps, analyze our decisions, and sit down to focus, but there’s also a time to step back and do the cha-cha.

Reach writers Marissa Rackner, Rosa Sittig-Bell, Kate Companion, and Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.