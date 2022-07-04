Staff Picks: 7/4-7/8

What we’re watching

Deborah Kwon, Managing Editor (@scoobydeeby)

To be fully transparent for journalistic integrity, I will say that I considered writing about “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” but that feels a little too expected and soon to be covered, although, yes, I did fully enjoy the soon-to-be classic Steve Carell film last Thursday.

The gospel I instead want to share this week is the comedy film genre targeted at the white, cisgender male, and early-to-mid 20s audience, typically embodied by the presence of Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, and a big, red “N” logo. On Letterboxd, I described the thrill of these movies coming from being able to “turn off my daytime brain and channel my inner closeted Deke Kowalski frat boy.”

But I actually want to share a movie without Sandler or Ferrell: “Game Over, Man!”

This 2018 movie is an homage to “Die Hard,” a movie I solely know of through obscure references made in TV shows and movies and Tinder boys arguing about it being a Christmas movie. “Game Over, Man!” features male-gaze “girl power” moments, straight-gaze gay jokes (along with a non-closeted, closeted Blake Anderson), Anders Holm smoking salvia every five minutes, Adam Devine doing some glorious full-frontal, and the death of UW alum Joel McHale.

When you diverge from the 2010 land of “The Other Guys” and “Grown Ups,” you get a comedy with the right balance of fart jokes and progressive-adjacent humor perfect for the guy on 17th Avenue who peaked during syllabus week.

It may not be elite “Step Brothers” caliber, but sometimes you just need to let the Seattle heat turn off parts of your brain and enjoy some penis-riddled sitcom humor. I know I will.

What we’re listening to

Ari Snyder, Podcast Editor (@ari_snyder1)

There’s a quote from Thomas E. Yingling that I think about often, in which he characterizes queer love as “not so much a reflected heterosexual ideal as it is the compensation for having wept in the darkness.” This philosophy pairs nicely with MUNA’s new self-titled album, which has quickly become a new favorite of mine.

The group — made up of vocalist Katie Gavin, guitarist Josette Maskin, and producer Naomi McPherson — released “MUNA” on June 24 under the Phoebe Bridgers-led label Saddest Factory Records. I’ve been listening to the album almost nonstop since it came out, especially since I recently missed out on going to Pride for the third year in a row.

Similar to Yingling’s idea of “compensation,” “MUNA” is full of songs that seek out joy and happiness in the wake of heartbreak. As Gavin sings in the upbeat anthem “What I Want,” “I've spent too-too-too many years/ I've cried too-too-too many tears/ And now I'm gonna make up for it all at once.”

The album, which is their third, also grapples with queer desire, a theme that is present throughout MUNA’s discography. For example, take the song “End of Desire” from their debut album, “About U,” where Gavin sings, “I want not to want anything.” Five years later, it fills me with hope and pride to hear the same band sing about how “there's nothing wrong, with what I want.”

All in all, “MUNA” is the perfect album for anyone who’s trying to have fun and enjoy the summer, while also trying to grow instead of buckle under the weight of the past. It’s sweet, fun, heartwarming, extremely gay, and cool as hell — and I plan on having it on heavy rotation for the rest of the summer.

Most Popular Stories UWPD holds candidate talks in search for permanent chief

What we’re reading

Joshua Lee, writer (@theleejosh)

Last summer, in “Staff Picks: 9/6-9/12,” I mentioned that I was in the midst of writing my first novel. Since then, so much has changed. I became Arts + Culture Editor here at The Daily, met an astonishing group of friends and shared so many amazing experiences with them, moved back home to Hawaii, and ended a relationship of nearly four years.

However, the more things change, the more they stay the same — I am indeed still in the midst of writing my first novel. The 23,095 words I first mentioned have over doubled in size to 51,275, an impressive feat for myself, but the most daunting task still remains: ending it.

I’d say there are about 35,000 more words that need to be written for this tale to reach its conclusion, but since I started writing this story a lifetime ago in February 2021, I needed a refresher before I went any further.

This means that I’ve been rereading my own work starting all the way from my first chapters, which I wrote in a cabin fever-like haze while trapped in Willow Hall with nought but my roommate, a cat, and my intrusive thoughts. It’s fascinating to see how my writing has changed (I use a lot more em dashes nowadays), but it’s even more interesting to see how thematically resonant it still is for me.

“Letters from the Sunrise,” as the story is called, is about a space postal worker, sure, but it’s mainly about facing the fear of loneliness and finding the strength to reject it with the help of those you love. In these long days by myself in my room, I can’t help but thank my former self — I guess he had some good ideas.

What we’re up to

Luke Amrine, News Editor (@amrine_luke)

This year, the English department’s Summer Quarter in London study abroad program is back after a two year hiatus. Long story short, I’m writing this as the sun rises over a rather fog-free London town. This isn’t a plug for the program, although it is an excellent way to get some of those pesky VLPA credits out of the way.

No, I’m here to talk about something much more exciting that I’ve really gotten into while across the pond: walking. Growing up in a rural community, driving was the exclusive mode of transportation outside of a quick walk around the neighborhood. Moving up to Seattle last year did include more walking, but that was either to class, a destination within the few square blocks of U-District, or to another mode of transportation nearby.

London, however, is an incredibly flat city for the most part, making it more than pleasant to cover six or seven miles in one shot. Taking the Tube is fun, but there’s just something that you miss out on when you’re racing through the city hundreds of feet below anything worth seeing.

I’ll come clean: big, fancy buildings impress me, and walking through the wide avenues of Westminster just does it for me. Say what you will about walking (I know I once did), but when something that’s a necessity becomes a leisure activity, the world is your oyster.

Reach Managing Editor Deborah Kwon, Podcast Editor Ari Snyder, writer Joshua Lee, and News Editor Luke Amrine at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.