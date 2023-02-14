‘The FRIENDS Experience’: The one with the blast from the past

Entering “The FRIENDS Experience,” I got the chance to walk down memory lane — literally.

I was immediately immersed in the world of “Friends,” from set recreations to iconic memorabilia, and even the history of Rachel’s haircuts. What I thought would just be a simple convivial experience turned out to catalyze a reflection of my past and the sentimental role this show played in my own upbringing.

Voted as one of the best new attractions by USA Today, “The Friends Experience” is a touring event themed after the iconic ’90s sitcom that has been bringing friends and families together in multiple cities around the country. Its arrival to our city gives Seattlites the opportunity to see a classic television staple come to life.

One of the stand-out aspects of this experience is the recreation of the sets. I got to stand in Rachel and Monica’s grandiose New York City apartment with all the same detail from the show. From Monica’s cooking appliances, even down to the same lamp, the exhibit vibrantly mimics every aspect of the show.

Joey and Chandler’s apartment down the hall showcases the same levels of detail and nods to some of the show’s well-known moments, such as the hockey stick between the cabinets of their entertainment center, and a wall to honor all the animals that have appeared on the show.

As a “Friends” connoisseur, I knew I would get a kick out of this experience, but even newcomers to the show can still get something out of the event. Brandy Blaylock, the vice president of ticketing and marketing for Original X Productions, talked about the immense appeal of this experience.

“Whether you are a die-hard fan of the show or you’re a casual watcher, there are so many things in the show that are so iconic that you can immediately identify,” Blaylock said.

Aside from taking some great photos, I also left with new knowledge of the behind-the-scenes action. There were multiple sections of the experience that informed visitors about the intricacies of the costuming, the set pieces, the art in the background, and so much more. As a lover of the show’s distinct fashion, I especially enjoyed the area about the show’s costume designer Debra McGuire and her creative vision for each individual character.

“Friends” is a timeless work of art. Besides setting the tone for a new generation of sitcoms, its ’90s charm and crew of relatable characters continue to bring families together, even 20 years after its final episode aired.

My favorite part of “The FRIENDS Experience” wasn’t the couch from the “pivot” scene or the various other throwbacks, it was the wave of nostalgia that overcame me.

As a life-long watcher of “Friends,” this show represents a simpler time. It brought me back to middle school when I would binge the series with my mom while talking about how our days went. This show’s cross-generational appeal was able to bring us together in a way no other show has been able to.

Every “Friends” fan should head downtown for a chance to experience this seminal ’90s hit first-hand. “The FRIENDS Experience” runs from Feb. 1 to April 30. The Link light rail will take you straight to the experience at Pacific Place, and student discounts are available with tickets starting at $32 each.

