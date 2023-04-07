Tips, tricks, and other good things to … crow

Editor’s note: “Murder Board” is a biweekly column dedicated to the crows and other corvids that lurk around UW campus.

Abigail Boyer:

Last fall, I took HONORS 220A: Storytelling in the Sciences with Oliver Fraser. This class was a boon for someone like me (humanities kid, terrified of doing math), because, rather than conducting research or having to relearn what a confidence interval was, I just got to peruse a couple of studies and make silly, animation-heavy presentations to a (literally) captive audience.

I knew UW did crow research — there’s one crow still on campus with her little research band on — and decided, after reading an old news story about crows following a woman around in a menacing feathered mass, that I wanted to know why that happened (also, perhaps importantly, how I could also be that cool).

I convinced my professor this was appropriate via crow haiku (crows eat my chip crumbs / I become the murder king / bow before me, fool), and then realized, far too late, that I had made crows perhaps too large a part of my personality.

Naturally, the only response to this is to pull your best friend in, too.

Hi, I’m Abigail. If you’ve ever seen a brown-peacoat-clad redhead chucking peanuts at campus crows, that was me.

Chloe Peterson:

In addition to this being a biweekly column about crows, it’s also a monument to two very weird people becoming two very weird best friends and then inflicting that on you, dear reader. One of the early discoveries in our friendship was that the two of us both shared a fascination with crows.

Abigail, armed with her knowledge from “Storytelling in the Sciences” and myself with the basis of one very good episode of the podcast “Ologies with Alie Ward” on corvid thanatology, proceeded to infodump for over an hour and continually bring up our mutual love for the little guys for the next year or so until we finally realized, “Oh wait, we can befriend them.”

I’m Chloe, and if you’ve ever spotted a blonde guy in a leather jacket with two or more very enthusiastic crows following them, that was probably me, Art, and Music. Yes, I gave the crows nicknames — more on them later.

As crow devotees, we’re committed to bringing you the hottest gossip from the corvid world — that is, the latest in crow research (plus some refresher courses), updates on the movements and habits of UW crows, and talks with some of the people that are a little weird about crows, too.

If you want to figure out how to start feeding crows, we’ve got you. If you want to impress your friends with crow knowledge, we’ve got you. If you want to make sure that you never, ever wrong them (because they’ll know, they’ll remember, this is a threat), we’ve got you.

And therefore, before we say goodbye, dear readers (Crow-noisseurs? Crow Crew? Corvid Comrades? It’s a work in progress), we’d like to impart some of our favorite crow facts from the lovely folks over at the National Audubon Society.

Crows are a member of the genus “corvus,” which boasts 40 different species of bird. The specific species of crow hanging around UW campus is that of “corvus brachyrhynchos,” also known as the American crow.

A group of crows is called a murder, hence the name of this column. Sorry to the true crime fans out there.

Crows are considered to be some of the smartest animals in the world. There’s several examples of their intelligence that we’re going to be discussing in depth as the weeks go on, so keep an eye out. As a teaser, did you know that certain species of crow, including our very own American crow, can use tools?

Crows can recognize faces and hold grudges. That means you better think twice about bothering them, or you’ll have an angry murder to deal with.

Crows hold “funerals” when they see dead crows by calling other crows to the area to observe. Researchers think this could be so they can learn about which areas to avoid, as well as any potential crow-killing predators out there.

If you, too, want to learn more about our dear corvid friends, see us back here in a few weeks — and don’t forget to say hello to our feathered friends when you’re walking around caw-llege.

Reach writers Abigail Boyer and Chloe Peterson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites @cpphoto_

