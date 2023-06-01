U District Street Fair brings tourists to campus gates

Kicking off the summer season, the annual U District Street Fair returned to the Ave, running from May 20 to 21. Spanning 10 blocks, the arts and crafts fair brings together both tourists and university students alike. Whether you’re looking for good food, funky clothes, home decor, live music and entertainment, or just to get your steps in for the day, the U District Street Fair can provide.

With hundreds of vendors and small businesses, plus crowds of over 50,000 people, the street fair is truly one of the main tourist magnets in not just the U-District, but all of Seattle.

By increasing foot traffic, it simultaneously lets small businesses advertise and allows the restaurants that are already stationed on the Ave to create their own stands. In addition, the street fair allows residents to express their creativity with unique booth designs and street art, creating a safe space for artists and creators as well as vendors. It all makes you wonder why it doesn’t take place every weekend.

“There was a part where people were doing beautiful chalk on the sidewalks,” Maya Bilyeu-King, a first-year UW student, said. “It was just really well decorated.”

Unlike many traditional universities, UW has one of the most bustling cities in the country, making it a full-blown “college town.” And with events like the street fair happening right off campus, it can change the experience for students. According to many first-year students, it becomes clear that there are both pros and cons to having such a densely urban environment right outside your classroom.

“There’s obviously more opportunity to do things in terms of activities, internships, or career advancements, as opposed to a college town,” Catinca Mosley, a first-year UW student, said. “But one thing I heard when applying to colleges was that college towns are safer. There’s more of a community there.”

The accessibility of different events is something that makes big city campuses differ in comparison to more traditional campus setups. Having a multitude of career opportunities and tourist attractions at your fingertips, while being able to meet all immediate needs with a walk or a short transit ride, is not something to take for granted.

For first-year student Audrey Spurgeon, going to farmers markets and flea markets in the city is a big part of her college experience; having that access is a part of what makes UW stand out. As a former East Coast resident, the layout of Seattle is very different from what she was used to in high school. However, she was on the same page with Mosley when it comes to safety.

“I think a con to having our campus in Seattle is just general safety,” Spurgeon said. “Being downtown and having to find ways to navigate [can be difficult].”

Despite the fact that it is unlikely that anyone would refer to Seattle as a college town, it has its roots deeply intertwined in UW and its student body. With events like the U District Street Fair, the Ave shines amidst Seattle’s other tourist attractions, allowing first-year students and on-campus residents to experience the fun of tourist attractions right outside their lecture halls.

