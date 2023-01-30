Ugly Mug Cafe: U-District’s cult classic coffee

Editor’s note: “The Weekly Grind” is a weekly column reviewing the various coffee shops and study outlets in the U-District.

While not as large as U-District staples like Cafe Allegro, Cafe Solstice, and Bulldog News, Ugly Mug Cafe is considered a hidden gem and a cult favorite across UW.

Tucked just off the Ave, Ugly Mug Cafe boasts a unique history as a U-District staple since 1995. While originally founded as a simple coffee shop in the ’90s, it was purchased and revamped in 2010 by David and Sung Lee. The café quickly grew into a company that roasts and brews its own coffee, driven by a deep love and respect for the art of coffee-making. David Lee and his wife, Sung Lee, have since opened a second location and hope to continue to expand the Ugly Mug brand while maintaining its local charm.

Being an Ugly Mug regular since my first quarter at UW, I knew it had to make its way into “The Weekly Grind.” As a brand, Ugly Mug Coffee Roasters prides itself on three core values: quality, hospitality, and roasting. In researching the company, it is clear that they are guided by a love of coffee and the charm of the original ’90s café.

This certainly translates when visiting their original location on Northeast 43rd Street. Directly across from the Link light rail station, Ugly Mug serves as a cozy hideaway from the city. Filled with natural light and unique furniture, I felt immediately welcomed when stepping inside.

With that being said, the store is far from perfect in regards to study-ability. To put it simply, Ugly Mug is small. Lovable and charming, but small. While they fit an impressive amount of seating inside, it is near impossible to find a table during peak hours. Booth seating has access to outlets, but the majority of seating does not. Similarly, I found the Wi-Fi to be incredibly spotty.

Second-year students Megan Hannon and Sarah Moran both agreed that the small size and busyness make it a difficult environment for serious studying.

“I come here when I don’t need to focus, because it’s loud,” Hannon said. “I’m trying to study for a test and that’s not working, but if I just have to do homework, then it’s fine.”

Moran had a similar point of view, referencing the overall volume.

“It’s definitely a good environment because it’s small, it’s cute, and cozy,” Moran said. “But if you need to super grind, go somewhere quieter.”

While it may not be the best for exam season, the overall ambience of the café is hard to criticize. Filled with trinkets and greenery, Ugly Mug achieves a Pinterest-worthy aesthetic. The tables are mixed and matched, with multiple featuring unique handwritten letters under the glass tops. This particular feature was mentioned by Moran as one of her favorite parts of the café, and I would have to agree.

While slightly impractical, it would be hard to find an ambiance that matches Ugly Mug in charm. Overall, I give the café a 3.5/5 for study-ability.

When ordering my standard iced Americano with oat milk, I made note of the menu. Similar to last week’s Cafe Solstice, Ugly Mug serves a limited food menu, with staples such as bagels and avocado toast. My iced Americano was $4.10, the cheapest in Weekly Grind history. However, alternative milks are priced at $0.80, slightly higher than at my previously visited cafés.

While prices are certainly higher than Starbucks or other chain coffee shops, overall, their menu seemed reasonable for the U-District. I recommend their day-old pastries, which they sell for 60% off the original price. While their food is certainly on the more expensive end, their decent coffee prices and cheap pastry deals lead me to give Ugly Mug a 3.75/5 for affordability.

Onto my personal favorite criteria: quality. I can confidently say that this has been my favorite iced Americano with oat milk I have tried thus far. The barista simply made an iced Americano with room, and allowed me to pour my own oat milk. I actually really appreciated this, as it allowed me to dictate the amount of milk to my own liking. The coffee itself was great, with a perfect blend of softness and acidity. I found the drink genuinely refreshing; the coffee flavor was bold, but not overpowering.

As second-year students and regulars, Hannon and Moran both have ample experience with Ugly Mug’s coffee.

“I think the coffee here is fantastic,” Hannon said. “I always get an iced latte.”

Moran, on the other hand, has taken time to explore the menu.

“This is my favorite coffee shop in the U-District,” Moran said. “I get a peppermint mocha when it’s holiday time, and then I get whatever drink sounds good to me other times.”

From observing the menu and customer orders, Ugly Mug definitely specializes in more traditional coffee drinks, but isn’t afraid to branch out. When doing my background research for this “Weekly Grind” installment, what spoke to me most about Ugly Mug’s history was their commitment to roasting and producing quality coffee. In all my visits to Ugly Mug, I have found that this is certainly reflected in the final product. I give them a 4.75/5 for quality.

Averaging my three core criteria together, Ugly Mug Cafe receives an overall score of 4/5 stars.

While I understand the slight impracticality of Ugly Mug, I can’t help but be charmed every time I walk inside. The lighting is great, the staff are incredible, and this most recent trip may have inspired me to buy one of their hoodies. It may not be your finals week destination, but I would 100% recommend a visit to romanticize a rainy day.

Reach columnist Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.