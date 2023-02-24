What to do when life gives you lemons

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

Citrus (lemon, in particular) has become one of my favorite flavors to cook and bake with recently. Not only is citrus delicious, but it also has enormous aesthetic appeal.

This week, I decided to take inspiration from the books around me that conjure up a citrus vibe. The clearest example of this would be Helena Attlee’s book “The Land Where Lemons Grow,” which is a delightful combination of memoir and history that conjures up vibrant images of the Italian landscape peppered with citrus trees.

However, inspiration also lies in the aesthetic. I’m thinking of Lana Del Rey’s poetry book, which I admittedly have not read, but which does have a lovely painting of orange trees on the cover.

Armed with a love of citrus and the evocative nature of its flavor, I decided to pursue recipes centered around lemons in order to bring a bit of sunshine into my life.

This week’s cooking endeavors started out strong with this orzo al limone. It’s a pasta that is peppery, lemon-y, and delicious. The recipe only requires a few ingredients — onion, lemon, butter, orzo, and parmesan — and will be ready to eat within the hour. It’s a low effort, high reward meal, and is just as good on a sunny day as it is in the bleak midwinter. This recipe is a staple in my meal rotation, and it never disappoints.

The final product is lemon-forward, but not so much that it makes your mouth pucker. Don’t skimp on the pepper either — adding copious amounts really makes a difference.

I also made an olive oil cake, which is one of my favorite kinds of cake to make. The olive oil brings a subtle, yet elegant flavor to the cake, and everytime I make one, I feel transported to somewhere chic and sunny. Maybe it’s a piazza in Italy, maybe it’s my backyard, but wherever it is, life is calm and peaceful.

One of the great things about this cake is its simplicity. Its ingredients are easy to find, and the cake itself is easy to make. Since the lemons and the olive oil are the stars here, make sure both are tasty enough to eat on their own. While the shriveled lemon that’s been sitting in your fridge for a month will still work, I’d urge you to maybe choose a fresher one for this recipe. The lemon zest is really important, and if you want a bit more of a lemon kick, just add a tad more zest than the recipe calls for.

It also asks you to use a handheld mixer to beat the batter, because you want it to be really fluffy. If you don’t have a mixer, never fear. I have made this with only a whisk before and it still turned out great. You’ll just develop some arm muscles in the process, and might want to trade off mixing duties with a friend.

As a word of caution, the cake batter fits into the nine-inch pan that the recipe calls for, but just barely. I am terrified of things overflowing in my oven and making a huge, gross mess, so I put a rimmed baking sheet on the rack below the cake pan to catch any spilled batter if disaster struck. Luckily, nothing overflowed, but I’d still recommend being safe rather than sorry.

If you’re looking for an excuse to have cake for breakfast, this is the recipe for you. The flavor walks the line between sweet and savory, and pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee.

And of course, I can’t forget the veggies. Recently, I have discovered a love for leeks. They look fun, and bring an elevated, allium-y twist to meals. One simple recipe that utilizes leeks and conjures up the bright flavors of summertime is Alison Roman’s spicy caramelized leeks.

This dish shines in its simplicity, with the acidity of the lemon juice complementing the flavor of the harissa and the crispiness of the leeks. Just make sure you wash the leeks really well before you get started, because leeks have a sneaky way of hiding lots of dirt, and no one wants to eat that.

As the last way to showcase lemon this week, I’d recommend making your own salad dressing. I usually chop up a shallot or some garlic, and then mix together some combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, black pepper, and lemon juice until it tastes good.

I think about Nora Ephron’s signature vinaigrette from her novel “Heartburn” all the time, and am on a personal mission to one day come up with my own signature vinaigrette. But for now, the essential ingredients of lemon and olive oil will have to suffice.

Reach columnist Kate Companion at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kate_companion.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.