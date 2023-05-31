When technology goes right: Seattle software engineer preserves music of the Ukrainian diaspora

It was a festive scene in one of the back rooms of Allen Library. Long tables in the center of the room were strewn with paper towels, pencils, books, and egg cartons. Members of the Ukrainian Students United at UW RSO were painting pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs, to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

One visitor who had brought dyes, beeswax, and other supplies was Daniel Centore. Joking with students in a mix of Ukrainian and English, he jumped up to help newcomers use a special wax pen or dunk their finished eggs in colored dye.

Centore regularly works as a senior software engineer for Divvy Homes, a real estate platform, where he helps develop websites and improve the customer online experience. Outside of work, Centore is active in the broader Seattle Ukrainian community as a member of the diaspora. Centore’s grandparents were displaced from Ukraine during World War II and came to the United States in the 1940s.

For Centore, these dual lives aren’t compartmentalized — his knowledge of technology is a way to document cultural traditions that have long been threatened by repression and erasure.

One of the projects Centore is working on is an online collection of music from the Ukrainian diaspora, called WikiSpiv.

WikiSpiv is a play on the Ukrainian word for songbook, "spivanyk" (співаник), Centore said, while “Wiki” comes from the crowdsourced nature of the platform. Anyone can edit it and add to the database of songs and historical information about them.

At camps for the Ukrainian community, Centore noticed the lack of standardized print songbooks — people were passing around photocopies with handwritten notes instead. WikiSpiv is a response to the need to record songs of the diaspora, many of which developed in isolation from Ukraine once separated by the Iron Curtain.

The journey has taken him on a quest for answers throughout the Ukrainian community — like when he comes across a song with new lyrics, but sung to an older melody.

“It’s asking older folks in some cases, like, ‘Do you know what melody this is to?’” Centore said. “And they’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s such and such song.’”

Deciphering lyrics can also be challenging.

“A lot of it is also in old dialects that are no longer spoken,” Centore said. “And sometimes the words just … don’t even exist in dictionaries.”

Along with maintaining WikiSpiv, Centore is also trying to revive the Kharkiv style of the bandura, a traditional Ukrainian instrument with a long and troubled history.

In the 19th century, the bandura was played by traveling minstrels, who were often blind, as they performed in villages in eastern Ukraine, according to the Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts. Under Soviet rule, minstrels were rounded up and executed at a conference in 1935.

The Soviet authorities further tried to wipe out Ukrainian culture by promoting a modified Kyiv bandura and regulating approved repertoire, according to the Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America. The Kharkiv bandura has all but disappeared from within Ukraine, although Kyiv banduras continue to receive mass production.

That’s why Centore is trying to make his own. Rather than chiseling it out of wood by hand, Centore is using a computer numerical control machine to automate the process of carving the instrument. Others can get a glimpse of this process through Centore’s Instagram.

It’s one more way to keep an old tradition from fading using tools available today.

“I can pass off these models to people in the future, and it’s a way of preserving the instrument,” Centore said. “Because instead of needing to teach someone how to do all the carving and everything, it’s well documented as a computer model.”

Could replicating hand-carved banduras with new technologies be an affront to tradition? Bandura musician Alina Kuzma doesn’t think so. Kuzma, who said she grew up going to the same church and community organizations as Centore, comes from a bandura playing family and co-founded the Women’s Bandurist Ensemble of North America.

Over the years, the bandura has transformed from a predominantly male tradition of traveling minstrels to a concert instrument, showcasing how the instrument has been innovated in the past, Kuzma pointed out. Smaller bandura makers, as opposed to commercial factories, have long been an important source for musicians, too.

Kuzma said she appreciates Centore’s willingness to take action, and not just talk about the need for more bandura manufacturers.

“It’s good to have someone who’s just like, ‘I’m just gonna do it,’” Kuzma said. “They’re not too caught up in the weeds and … go, ‘Well, what if you just did that? What if you just tried? What if you just went for it?’”

Centore’s tech savviness doesn’t mean he doesn’t appreciate long projects away from his computer, as shown by his commitment to pysanky painting. A simple Ukrainian Easter egg can take an hour or two, but a more complex one can take up to nine hours, according to Centore.

Then again, using wax pens plugged into electrical outlets — rather than wax melted by candle — make things go a little faster.

Reach writer Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory

