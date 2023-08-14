Red, White & Royal Blue: A romance of international proportions

On Aug. 11, one of the biggest romance novels of recent years, Casey McQuiston’s “Red, White & Royal Blue” was released as a film adaptation. The story follows the fictional first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, and Prince Henry of England, as they embark on a complicated international romance.

We are first introduced to our protagonists at a royal wedding, at which the two’s bickering results in them on the floor covered in cake. This incident makes global headlines, and forces the two into a PR friendship to save face. As they spend more time together, Alex and Henry’s dislike turns to friendship, which then turns to lust. Following some heated scenes, the audience watches lust turn to love before our eyes.

With that being said, this film is incredibly cheesy. And yet, it is balanced in a way that only adds to its charm. While there is no shortage of dramatic, arguably “campy” slow-mos and montages, the movie does not get lost in itself, and contains a very self-aware air of humor. This may be best exemplified in a scene I truly could not believe was real, in which our love interests dramatically lock eyes across the dance floor, while everyone else drops low to Lil Jon’s classic “Get Low.”

The light hearted, lovey-dovey plot is, of course, cut short when inevitable conflict arises, and the reality of being a closeted prince rises to the surface. As Alex and Henry take on the challenges of their exceptionally unique circumstance, I found myself deeply drawn into the tension, holding onto the edge of my seat (despite having read the book). I was lucky enough to have seen this film in the theater, despite it having a streaming-only roll out, and I can assure you the crowd was filled with ooos, ahhhs, and gasps from beginning to end. The film genuinely brings out the emotion in an audience.

If there are two things this film adaptation did right, it is humor and casting. I came into the movie wary that it may lose the essential “com” in rom-com, but I couldn't have been more incorrect. Having now watched it twice, I can confidently say that it repeatedly made me laugh out loud. In a plot so grand and unrelatable, the simple, casual use of humor grounds it, and is a core aspect of audience connection.

As for the cast, it is hard to find any complaints — except maybe Uma Thurman's god-awful Texan accent. Accent aside, Thurman as the president of the United States worked incredibly well. The supporting cast certainly held their weight, with a notably good performance from Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston , the president’s deputy chief of staff. While both leads put up excellent performances, Taylor Perez’s turnas Alex stole this movie from the very beginning. He filled the screen with a level of charm and charisma that was unmatched, and clearly took on the role as his very own. And, he has great eyelashes.

From witty banter to suggestive use of Washington monument imagery, this movie is an absolute delight. And for my readers, it may not be an exact replica of the novel, but it comes pretty near close. It is one of the best book-to-film adaptations I have seen in a very long time. If you are looking for a rom-com, or really just a feel-good film in general, I cannot recommend it enough.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Reach General Sections Editor Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com.

