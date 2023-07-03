REVIEW: “Asteroid City” is a return to what Wes Anderson gets right

The medium of film “Asteroid City,” is a constant balancing act of aesthetics and substance; Wes Anderson is the kind of director with an incredibly particular skill for this act but rarely gets credit for the latter half. From TikTok trends mimicking his notorious symmetry to “Family Guy” scenes referencing the over-the-top eccentrics of his characters, Anderson’s style has become repeated to the point of parody.

We’ve forgotten that the charm of his films doesn’t solely come from his ‘60s inspirations or a delectable color palette but his humor too. With Anderson’s most recent film, “Asteroid City,” comes a beautiful reminder of what makes his movies so wonderfully whimsical in the first place.

So much of “Asteroid City” could have gone wrong, yet instead, it worked excellently. In typical Anderson fashion, the film introduces itself as not just a movie but a television report about the playwright Conrad Earp (played by Edward Norton) and the show he is putting on, which is really the movie we are seeing. If that’s not meta enough, we are also shown — in between acts and sometimes in the middle of the performance itself — the background of how the show came together, and the relationships of the actors behind the show, are played out in the constraints of the television reports stage.

Unlike his last film, “The French Dispatch,” where the moving cast of characters and storylines in the anthology form resulted in the overall lack of punch of the general theme and plot, “Asteroid City” doesn’t wander. The framework of the movie directly supports the overarching study of grief within each layer of fiction. What do you do when you lose someone? How do you react to life-changing events when the world keeps moving on? These questions are unpacked in every setting, from the plot of the show, to the actors performing it, to the television report we are all watching it from.

Where I usually put a synopsis of the film, I leave this review without one. One of the best parts of my engaging with “Asteroid City” was letting the movie have the chance to surprise me. I recommend that you go into this film with as little as possible and exit it with your own interpretation of it and what it takes for a director to “reclaim” their own style.

All that you really need to know is that Anderson is in his element for this film. Unlike his past two releases, “The French Dispatch” and “Isle of Dogs,” Anderson is culturally well-equipped to cover this world. He follows the story of skinny, primarily white, nerds, and does best with what he knows (and is).

The ideal comparison to “Asteroid City” I can make from within Anderson’s cinematography is “Rushmore.” Grounded in a lot of heart and wit, along with not being crowded by aesthetics or a sense of needing to prove itself as “artsy,” both movies have easily planted themselves as my favorite Anderson films.

Lastly, as I round out this review, I have an important reminder: let yourself laugh! Don’t take the movie too seriously; don’t try to interpret it as art before it shows itself to you. When I first entered the theater surrounded by primarily white millennials, who were clearly all pulling up Letterboxd on their phones, I was quick to feel skeptical. In the first beats of the film, when some audience goers audibly laughed, I felt their reaction must have been forced to try to prove a point. However, by the end of the film, I had found myself earnestly laughing many and multiple times. Clearly, this was a movie where people had fun, so let yourself have that chance too.

Also, keep a sharp eye out for Adrien Brody when he shows up. He is at his absolute yummiest, and I had to restrain myself from absolutely losing it when catching eye of his beautiful guy chest.

“Asteroid City” is currently in theaters everywhere.

Reach podcast editor Abigail Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @abimleek

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.