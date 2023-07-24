Review: ‘Barbie’

Warning: Spoilers ahead

If you hadn’t already felt the irony in the fact that Greta Gerwig directed a Barbie movie, you’ll definitely know it by reading, “She’s everything. He’s just Ken” plastered on the movie poster.

The movie opens on a vacant flatland where a group of little girls play with their pail, chubby baby dolls. An ominous narrator comes overhead, explaining how in these prehistoric play times little girls took on the role of mother with their dolls–until Barbie came along.

Barbie’s a doctor, a lawyer, a senator, an actress. She's anything she wants to be. Little girls are now able to reimagine themselves as autonomous, powerful individuals.

This opening sets up the feminist intentions of Barbie and how Mattel, the toy manufacturer, would market her, but as many of us know, this goal flops. Barbie came to convince women that such divine feminine power can only be achieved when you’re blonde, skinny, smooth, and popular.

The sun works its way around the sky, like the hand of a clock, just in time for the Barbies to wave hello to each other from their Dream Houses. Stereotypical Barbie (Margo Robbie) slips on her high heels, steps under a showerhead that pours out imaginary warm water, and perfectly intercepts the golden, plastic waffle that flops onto her breakfast plate.

Female friendships and powerful professionals are the name of the game in Barbie Land. While the Barbies pass bills and find medicinal cures, the Kens occupy themselves with recreational activities like volleyball — when they’re not working to win over the Barbies.

Right on cue, a big bash with lights and elaborate outfits unfolds in Barbie Land, but then something goes astray. Amid a dance routine, Stereotypical Barbie blurts out an intrusive thought about her impending mortality. After a couple jared and judgemental stares, they go back to dancing and Stereotypical Barbie is left to her own thoughts.

Waking up the next day crusty eyed and flat footed, the picture-perfect nature of Barbie Land starts to crumble. After a cold shower and emergence of skin blemishes, she figures the humane imperfectness is too much. She turns to Weird Barbie for counsel.

Living on the outskirts of town, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) informs Stereotypical Barbie that her flat feet and bouts of emotion were a result of the girl playing with her in the real world. In order to go back to her sublime life, Stereotypical Barbie must go into the real world and quell the girl’s concerns.

Stereotypical Barbie accepts her fate and ventures into the real world with her love admirer, Stereotypical Ken (Ryan Gosling). Reality puts them into check as they rollerblade down the Venice Beach boardwalk in vibrant, retro workout gear. You’d think they’d fit right in at the beach, but after stares and cat calls, they suddenly learn that this world is very different from Barbie Land…

While Stereotypical Barbie focuses on her mission to find her owner, Stereotypical Ken makes his way down to the realest part of the real world: Century City. Immersed in a magical place where suits, ties, and testosterone rule the world, Stereotypical Ken realizes this world might not be so bad.

Where Barbie belongs least, is where Ken feels right at home.

After Stereotypical Barbie’s adventures in the real world and connects to her owner, she returns to a corrupted Barbie Land. A land that is no longer a paradise, but a reflection of reality.

In light of this, her owner –Gloria– explains the core of her troubles that were catalyzed through Stereotypical Barbie.

You have to be thin, but not too skinny. Earn money, but don’t ask for it. Be a girl boss, but not bossy.

The line women walk is always too thin. Women have to work within the framework of the patriarchy without stepping on anyone’s toes or speaking up too much. In spite of these barriers, women are still expected to transcend what’s expected of them.

In the aftermath of Gloria’s motivational speech, the previously brainwashed Barbie’s began to remember their purpose as powerful women who deserved to be more than complacent housewives. In a swift movement, the Barbie’s distracted the Kens and reclaimed Barbie Land.

In addition to the female domestic power reestablished in Barbie Land, Ruth Handler, an overlooked co-founder to the Barbie corporation, arrived to deliver the true message behind Barbie.

Ruth explained there’s no set goal for Barbie to achieve, but that being your authentic self is the goal of Barbie. Stereotypical Barbie learns that her journey isn’t to become Barbie, but that Barbie is a vessel in which she can become her truest self.

Stereotypical Barbie manifests her potential as a human in the real world. Stripped of her taught hair and high heels, the final scene of the film concludes as she walks confidently into the gynecologist. When the receptionist asks for her name, she tells them Barbra Handler– the name of Ruth's daughter, whom the Barbie franchise was named after.

Between the imaginary food and the magically steered car, Gerwig’s design of the film treads perfectly along the line of what the inhabited world of Barbie land would look like, while simultaneously commenting on the toxicity and absurdity of its fakeness.

However, it’s not as simple as Barbie gaslighting little girls into thinking they should be comfortable in high heels. It’s an undeniable fact that Barbie has shaped many people’s lives and provided a source of comfort.

Gerwig enriched and sentimentalized the Barbie film the same way. While aptly commenting on the patriarchy that fabricates our world, Gerwig, more impressively, reshaped this feminism into an endearing and encouraging mother-daughter movie.

Rather than leaving feminism up to the politicians, Greta Gerwig and the creators of the Barbie film transported these essential conversations about women into our living rooms.

Reach writer Sarah Newman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.