Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

With the release of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"celebrating its 15-year anniversary in 2023, it’s no wonder that Indiana Jones fans have been impatiently waiting for the new installment of the series. This summer, fans' requests have been answered, with Disney and Lucasfilm unveiling "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", the fifth and final film of the franchise.

Opening with a flashback to 1944, as Harrison Ford’s iconic Dr. Indiana Jones goes undercover, alongside the help of his friend Basil Shaw, played by Toby Jones, as a Nazi officer the film, sets up the central conflict with Nazi Jurgen Voller, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, as both sides rush to find the fabled Dial of Archimedes.

The story fast forwards to 1969, with Jones struggling with a messy home life and stuck in a world where students no longer value archeological education. However, the adventure continues when he teams up with Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the daughter of Basil Shaw, who desperately seeks Archimedes’ Dial for profit. This reunion is stopped by Voller, who has continued the search for the dial. The film revolves around the journey of Indiana Jones and Helena Shaw as they make their way around the world to beat the villainous Voller and learn the ancient secrets of the dial.

Like previous films, the newest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise does a phenomenal job of giving the audience short bits of historical information. From revealing the history surrounding Nazi searches for “miracle weapons” to turn the tide of the war, to showing the divide within the United States over the Vietnam War in 1969, to demonstrating the historical significance of mathematical genius Archimedes, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” reveals history in an engaging manner for the audience.

The franchise is known for its eccentric chase scenes and rotating cast of side characters. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” does not disappoint, with both elements present throughout the film.

The chase scenes present in the film were excellent and incredibly reminiscent of those in previous films. Despite the length of the various car scenes, it was easy to get lost in the moment.

Side characters have remained a staple of the Indiana Jones franchise from its beginning. The film introduces new characters, such as Shaw’s sidekick, Teddy, Jone’s old diving friend, Renaldo, and Voller’s henchman, Klaber.

Mikkelsen’s portrayal of Voller was exceptional, as the character is portrayed as fearless yet arrogant, a combination Mikkelsen shined in. Voller was not portrayed as a cartoonish character, as other villains have been in the past. Instead, Voller was portrayed as serious and callous, posing an existential threat to the world.

While Waller-Bridge did a great job portraying Helena Shaw, her backstory and drive for ambition could have been further explored. This lack of depth contrasted with many of the other characters in the film.

There was not a moment where I felt this film needed any major work. Watching the newest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise made me feel like a kid again, as I felt drawn into the story and history of the film like I did when I first watched “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.” This film is perfect for all types of people regardless of their interest in history or the franchise and represents a fitting end to the phenomenal Indiana Jones franchise.

Reach writer Christopher Lara at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @MrPresidentLara

