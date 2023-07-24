Review: ‘Oppenheimer’

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

“Oppenheimer” has been on the watchlist since I first watched its trailer in theaters earlier this year. And with all the viral Barbenheimer promo, how was I not going to watch it?

Yet, it seemed like a movie I would admire more than enjoy. My initial reasons for watching “Oppenheimer” stemmed from a curiosity about how one of the most catastrophic, man made historical events would be presented in IMAX, as opposed to a staunch love for Christopher Nolan films. I wasn’t too thrilled to watch a 3 hour long movie that I didn’t think would actually entertain beyond narrative curiosity.

But “Oppenheimer” was good. Great, even.

Of course it was a good movie, but it exceeded my personal expectations and made for one that was both great cinema and entertaining — and very Nolanian.

“Oppenheimer” is an intense, sweat-inducing, stressful, non-linear telling of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) young adulthood, peak during the Second World War, and his life following the dropping of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In this Promethean story about the man who betrayed humankind and would later be betrayed himself, every minute in its 180 minute runtime is necessary.

While it usually is harmless and typical to offer a summary of the movie, given that the story of Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project have already been told in our history books, I will actually defer from doing so. This is a biopic that deserves to be experienced in person.

Allow yourself to be surprised by a narrative that already happened, because the framing of the movie is what really makes it come together. Nolan presents the college years of Oppenheimer’s life, his time on the Manhattan project, and a story of Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) driving the Atomic Energy Commission’s (AEC) controversial security hearing against Oppenheimer.

“Oppenheimer” is a psychodrama that presents Oppenheimer’s uncommitted yet unwavering moral convictions, his rocky interpersonal relationships with his peers and women, time as a professor prior to leading the Manhattan Project, the anguish and joy of working on the project, and his turmoil in losing his gravitas during and following the AEC hearing.

With an incredibly strong cast — and a notably excellent performance from Downey Jr. as Strauss — we are subject to a tragic, outstanding story about the man who spearheaded the creation of the atomic bomb, a weapon that would decimate tens of thousands of individuals in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It’s the story of a man reckoning with the fact that he made this happen, that he and America were responsible for it.

This is a movie that is stressful, surprisingly so despite watching with the context of history. I was stressed to hell but Nolan does an excellent job moving through the story while maintaining tension and ensuring your eyes are genuinely glued to the screen. The sound design over stimulates the viewer just the right amount and brings so much depth to the film — despite how at times it made it hard to hear some of the dialogue.

The last hour of “Oppenheimer” is especially necessary, as we see the accumulation of a reckoning with the aftermath and a guilt for something that, yes, was on him and on this country. We see Oppenheimer’s anguish as it pertains to the devastation of the bomb, as well as the stress-inducing AEC hearing — despite struggling to ever know what Julius Robert Oppenheimer is really thinking.

Much of the criticism I’ve already seen boils down to worries about centering on the atomic bomb, the man who made it, and the American perspective. Truthfully, though, it would do a disservice to the victims to pigeonhole a scene in Japan just for some false sense of representation and multiple perspectives. And frankly, that’s not what “Oppenheimer” is centrally about.

Nolan sticks to the subject. This is both an empathetic and critical biopic about J. R. Oppenheimer, the Manhattan project, and it’s a fairly honest, balanced, and self-aware telling.

“Oppenheimer” is out in theaters everywhere.

Reach writer Deborah Kwon at arts@dailyuw.com.

